The Show Low boys basketball team headed to the Valley to complete the preseason portion of its schedule and came back with two losses.
Coach Troy Cooke is looking forward to 3A East Region play as his 15-5 team starts working toward the playoffs and season-ending tournaments.
Mesa Eastmark 75, Show Low 60
Against Eastmark, the Cougars lost, but the game was closer than the score indicated; multiple turnovers and fouls plagued the Cougars in the last quarter.
For the game, the Cougars had 18 turnovers and 26 fouls, which are too many if the Cougars are going to win.
On a positive note, the team did have 10 steals and nine offensive rebounds to help balance the game. The fact that over half of the turnovers occurred in the fourth quarter allowed Eastmark to pull ahead and win by a substantial margin.
Preston Power led all Cougar scorers with 15 points, followed closely by Riane De la Cruz (14) and Cougar Cooke and Andre Henderson each with 11.
Carlos Robles brought down 10 rebounds, seven off the offensive boards, to lead the Cougars in that department.
Thatcher 58, Show Low 47
The next night, the Cougars went into Thatcher and took on the Eagles. The result of the game was much like the previous night’s as the Cougars turned the ball over 13 times, an improvement on the previous game, but many came in the fourth quarter and the Cougars could not come all the way back and close out the game.
Cougar Cooke had 13 points in the first half and kept the Cougars close or in the lead throughout the half.
Cooke finished with 17 as he fought double-teams most of the second half. De la Cruz chipped in with 12, and Robles once again led in rebounding with six.
Show Low girls 1-1 in weekend to forget
The Show Low girls basketball team returned to the Valley where the team had so much success the week before.
A slow start in their first game against Eastmark had the Cougars wondering if theirs was the same team that had blown through the competition the week before.
After that slow start and a 13-10 deficit in the first quarter the Cougars outscored Eastmark 24-4 in the second quarter. Kenzie Brogan with 14 points in the first half and 22 for the game led the charge.
Fellow sophomore Mikenzie Kulish chipped in with 14. Kulish with four steals and senior Kyra Brogan had six rebounds and five assists. Senior Nicole Roten returned to the team after the Christmas break and tallied nine points and three assists as well as adding leadership to the squad.
Thatcher 41, Show Low 32
Two games in two nights doesn’t seem like much of a hardship, but after the tournament the week before and a comeback win on Friday night, the Cougars were tired.
That basically showed in their inability to put the ball in the hoop. After shooting near or over 40% from the field in their last five games, the Cougars hit on only 19% of their shots in a 41-32 loss to the Thatcher Eagles.
Addison Kotterman led the Cougars with 10 points and nine rebounds while Kenzie Brogan also had nine rebounds. Kyra Brogan had three assists while Kulish led the defense with five steals.
The Cougars gathered in 15 offensive rebounds and led the way with 54 shots to Thatcher’s 44, but since the ball wasn’t cooperating for the tired Cougars, this was a game that just wasn’t to be won.
The Cougars now sport a record of 15-4 this season.
Blue Ridge keeps momentum going
The Blue Ridge boys basketball team, fresh off a third-place finish in its own White Mountain Holiday Classic, kept winning as the Yellowjackets rolled over the Ganado Hornets 56-12 on the road.
Nate Padillo scored 17 points to lead the Yellowjackets, followed by Cesar Bonilla and Jarren Burnette with 12 each. Carson Rex continued his fine defensive play as he added seven blocked shots in the team’s win.
