A strong winter storm that moved across Arizona this week forced postponement of most games in the White Mountains.
The Snowflake High School boys basketball team is undefeated heading in to the third week of the season.
Tuesday’s Snowflake-at-Show Low contest was moved to Wednesday and the Lobos moved to 4-0 with a 56-47 victory.
The Lobos hosted Holbrook on Thursday and won 56-50 to move to 5-0.
Snowflake won all three of its games in the first week of the season, which began on Jan. 19.
The Lobos were dominant with a 65-19, win at home against Chino Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 19, a 61-25 home win against Round Valley on Thursday, and a 76-48 win at Safford on Friday, Jan. 22.
Next on the schedule for the Lobos is an East region home game on Tuesday against Blue Ridge. Snowflake travels to Payson on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Blue Ridge, which lost its non-conference opener at Willcox last Friday, was scheduled to play host to Flagstaff Northland Prep on Wednesday, but the game was postponed Feb. 10. On Friday, Jan. 29, Winslow came to Lakeside and defeated the Jackets’ 73-57 in the home team’s region opener.
Blue Ridge has three region games scheduled next week. After hosting Holbrook on Monday night in a game originally set for Jan. 26, the Jackets travel to Snowflake on Tuesday and return home to take on visiting Show Low on Friday, Feb. 5.
Show Low (0-4) after the loss to Snowflake, was set to host Payson on Friday but the game was postponed to March 2. The Cougars travel to 2A Morenci today (Jan. 30).
In 2A, the St. Johns boys, who are off to a 3-1 start, were scheduled to play a region game at Pima on Wednesday – it was postponed until Feb. 10. The Redskins won at home against Morenci , 55-43, on Friday, Jan. 29. The Redskins will travel to Eagar to take on Round Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 2, before hosting two region contests next weekend, against Miami on Friday and Thatcher on Saturday.
Round Valley had three games scheduled this week. The Elk lost to Morenci on Wednesday and were scheduled to play visiting Miami on Friday (reset to Feb. 27). Today, Round Valley plays host to Mogollon. The girls tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys play at 7.
Next week the Elks have two games. After hosting St. Johns on Tuesday, Round Valley goes on the road to take on 3A Show Low on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Last week, Mogollon opened the season with a home win against Duncan and a narrow loss at Williams.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Mustangs were set to open 1A North East Region play at Joseph City but the games were postponed until Feb. 25.
