Round Valley’s Rylee Hamblin blocks a layup attempt in traffic by Show Low’s Cougar Cooke (1) as Elks Makai Funaki (33) and Colby Eagar and Show Low’s Carlos Robles (11) look on at the end of the first half of the Cougars’ 59-48 win on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Cooke was held to six points – nearly 20 points below his average – but the Cougars held on for the win and to ignite a four-game winning streak.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

This week the Snowflake High School boys varsity basketball team took two big steps toward winning the 3A East Region with a pair of wins against Winslow, 79-70, on Tuesday and Show Low on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s win against the Cougars, the Lobos were ranked No. 2 behind Chandler Valley Christian in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A rankings, which came out for the first time this season on Thursday.

The Show Low boys also won a big region home game on Tuesday, 74-56 against Holbrook, for the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and for third place in the East. The streak includes a 59-56, overtime victory at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Feb. 5. Show Low began the year 0-4 in a series of close losses.

The St. Johns boys won an exciting, non-conference game on Tuesday, 70-69, at 1A Heber Mogollon.

The 1A North East race is just getting under way locally this week, as Mogollon played host to St. Michael in the teams’ region openers on Wednesday and the Mustangs will also be at home tonight in region games against Kearny Ray.

Blue Ridge is at Holbrook in tonight’s only 3A East game involving a team from the White Mountains. Show Low visited Snowflake on Thursday.

All three area 3A teams have non-region games on Saturday, Feb. 13 – Show Low is at St. Johns and Snowflake is at Page while Blue Ridge plays host to Pima.

Boys basketball scores

Thursday, Feb. 11

Thatcher 76, Round Valley 60

Snowflake 74, Show Low 51

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Blue Ridge 78, Northland Prep 28

Mogollon 65, St. Michael 63

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Payson 43, Blue Ridge 40

St. Johns 70, Mogollon 69

Pima 65, Round Valley 38

Show Low 64, Holbrook 56

Snowflake 79, Winslow 70

Saturday, Feb. 6

Mogollon 73, Mayer 15

Pima 52, St. Johns 47

Show Low 64, Globe 53

Friday, Feb. 5

Mogollon at Superior, canceled

Miami 71, St. Johns 58

Show Low 59, Blue Ridge 56 (OT)

Thursday, Feb. 4

Snowflake 67, Payson 31

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Ray 81, Mogollon 63

Show Low 59, Round Valley 48

Tuesday, Feb. 2

St. Johns 48, Round Valley 40

Winslow 78, Show Low 58

Snowflake 57, Blue Ridge 29

Monday, Feb. 1

Blue Ridge 68, Holbrook 62 (OT)

Mogollon 92, North Phoenix Prep 73

