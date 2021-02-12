This week the Snowflake High School boys varsity basketball team took two big steps toward winning the 3A East Region with a pair of wins against Winslow, 79-70, on Tuesday and Show Low on Thursday.
Before Thursday’s win against the Cougars, the Lobos were ranked No. 2 behind Chandler Valley Christian in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A rankings, which came out for the first time this season on Thursday.
The Show Low boys also won a big region home game on Tuesday, 74-56 against Holbrook, for the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and for third place in the East. The streak includes a 59-56, overtime victory at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Feb. 5. Show Low began the year 0-4 in a series of close losses.
The St. Johns boys won an exciting, non-conference game on Tuesday, 70-69, at 1A Heber Mogollon.
The 1A North East race is just getting under way locally this week, as Mogollon played host to St. Michael in the teams’ region openers on Wednesday and the Mustangs will also be at home tonight in region games against Kearny Ray.
Blue Ridge is at Holbrook in tonight’s only 3A East game involving a team from the White Mountains. Show Low visited Snowflake on Thursday.
All three area 3A teams have non-region games on Saturday, Feb. 13 – Show Low is at St. Johns and Snowflake is at Page while Blue Ridge plays host to Pima.
Boys basketball scores
Thursday, Feb. 11
Thatcher 76, Round Valley 60
Snowflake 74, Show Low 51
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Blue Ridge 78, Northland Prep 28
Mogollon 65, St. Michael 63
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Payson 43, Blue Ridge 40
St. Johns 70, Mogollon 69
Pima 65, Round Valley 38
Show Low 64, Holbrook 56
Snowflake 79, Winslow 70
Saturday, Feb. 6
Mogollon 73, Mayer 15
Pima 52, St. Johns 47
Show Low 64, Globe 53
Friday, Feb. 5
Mogollon at Superior, canceled
Miami 71, St. Johns 58
Show Low 59, Blue Ridge 56 (OT)
Thursday, Feb. 4
Snowflake 67, Payson 31
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Ray 81, Mogollon 63
Show Low 59, Round Valley 48
Tuesday, Feb. 2
St. Johns 48, Round Valley 40
Winslow 78, Show Low 58
Snowflake 57, Blue Ridge 29
Monday, Feb. 1
Blue Ridge 68, Holbrook 62 (OT)
Mogollon 92, North Phoenix Prep 73
