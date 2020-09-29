Joseph City Season Opener
High school cross country meet
At Holbrook Hidden Cove Golf Course
Boys varsity team scores — 1. Snowflake 19, 2. Joseph City 49, 3. Show Low 67.
Boys varsity 5K top 10 finishers (20 participants) — 1. Kaden Clark, Sr., Snowflake 17 minutes, 47.7 seconds, 2. Caleb Anson, Jr., Snowflake 17:49.6, 3. Samuel Neat, Jr., Joseph City 17:57.0, 4. Trevor Williams, Sr., Snowflake 18:16.1, 5. Noah Fish, Sr., Snowflake 18:53.9, 6. Bryce Bushman, Soph., Joseph City 18:56.9, 7. Trey Flake, Jr., Snowflake 19:20.9, 8. Garrett Craner, Soph., Snowflake 19:36.1, 9. C.J. Serrano, Soph., Show Low 19:58.1, 10. Carter Papa, Jr., Snowflake 20:03.9.
Girls varsity team scores — 1. Snowflake 15.
Girls varsity 5K top 10 finishers — 1. Alyssa Hall, Jr., Snowflake 21 minutes, 27.5 seconds, 2. Hallie Nichols, Jr., Snowflake 21:33.6, 3. Caitlyn King, Sr., Snowflake 23:06.8, 4. Cammie Weech, Sr., Snowflake 24:14.4, 5. Ryleigh Smith, Soph., Snowflake 24:49.0, 6. Emi Ludwig, Sr., Show Low 25:44.1, 7. Jaci Gonnie, Fr., Winslow 25:53.2, 8. Rachel Pitts, Jr., Snowflake 26:01.8, 9. Lindsey Becenti, Sr., Winslow 26:10.1, 10. Maggie Shumway, Sr., Snowflake 26:31.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.