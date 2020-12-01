SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos scored every time they had the ball on offense and pulled away to a 38-21 win against visiting Phoenix Christian in the first round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 3A Football Championships on Friday, Nov. 27.
Senior Terren Green rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns and junior Camden Brimhall added two rushing TD’s as the Lobos totaled 227 yards on just 23 carries, an average of nearly 10 yards per rush.
Snowflake’s defense also did a good job holding the Cougars’ offense to an average night. Senior standout Harold Russell ran the ball a whopping 40 times for 224 yards and two scores. PC had 349 yards of total offense, including 286 on the ground. Russell also scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and led the defense with seven tackles – five solo – and a fumble recovery.
Lobo junior QB Caden Cantrell was 6-of-10 passing for 122 yards and he added 33 rushing yards as Snowflake had 340 total yards, including 227 rushing. The all-purpose yardage, which includes return yards, was also close as the Lobos held a 445-329 edge.
The visiting Cougars held the ball for more than three-quarters of the game. The longest scoring drive for the Lobos came on the game’s first series, as the team went 60 yards in seven plays and took open the scoring with Green’s first touchdown.
Snowflake (8-1), the No. 2 team in the 3A playoffs, will meet the team they opened the season with in this Saturday’s semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High. The Lobos will face No. 3 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (8-1) in a 1 p.m. matchup of one-loss teams.
In the other semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 5, No. 1 Yuma Catholic (9-0) takes on No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian (8-1) at 6 p.m. at Coronado High.
Amer. Leadership - Gilbert North 38, Round Valley 15
GILBERT — American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North built a 17-0 lead by halftime on the way to a 38-15 win against the visiting Round Valley Elks in another first round game on Friday.
ALA sophomore Adam Damante was 11-of-18 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown after taking over for injured senior quarterback Jack Ricedorff. Damante also ran for 33 yards and two scores.
The Eagles had 297 yards of total offense. Brandon Phelps, a freshman, caught four passes for 50 yards and a TD to lead the receiving corps. His scoring catch with about five minutes to go in the game, plus the ensuing point-after kick, gave ALA a 38-7 lead.
Round Valley came back with a pass for a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minutes to make it a three-possession game, but there was too little time left to make a challenge.
Junior S. Nielson, who led the ALA defense with seven tackles, including four solo and a sack, also ran for a touchdown.
The Eagles took advantage of four Elk turnovers. Luc Asay, another sophomore, returned in interception 10 yards for a TD in the second quarter.
Round Valley finishes the season 6-3 overall.
St. Johns 22, Scottsdale Christian 21
SCOTTSDALE — St. Johns senior Joseph Bushman blocked a point-after kick that would have tied the game following a Scottsdale Christian touchdown run with about two minutes to play, preserving a 22-21 Redskins’ victory in an intensely-contested 2A first round football game on Friday, Nov. 27.
SCA opened the scoring with a Jake Brugman field goal on the Eagles’ first series of the first quarter, then took a 10-0 lead near the end of the first on a rushing touchdown.
The Redskins answered the rushing TD with one of their own and Gaige Trickey added the PAT to make it 9-7.
St. Johns took a 14-9 halftime lead following a second TD run by Michael Gibson.
Boden Davidson ran for a touchdown late in the third quarter and a try for a two-point conversion failed, but the Eagles retook the lead at 15-14.
With about nine minutes left in the game, Redskin senior running back Ira Tullous ran for a touchdown and followed it with a run for the two-point conversion to give St. Johns a seven-point lead.
The loss dropped SCA to 7-1 overall.
St. Johns, which improved to 6-1 overall, will take on No. 2 Eloy Santa Cruz (7-1) in the 2A semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 27, at (Gilbert) Higley High School. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
