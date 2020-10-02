The high school football season in Arizona is under way with a pair of games in the state on Thursday, Oct. 1.
But almost all of the games in this first week take place tonight, including all games involving White Mountain schools.
With most sports shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are newly realigned regions and completely new divisions for many teams.
Still other teams will not take to the field this fall. Almost all reservation schools in northern and eastern Arizona, areas hit hard during the height of the outbreak, postponed the fall sports slate until 2021.
It all adds up to a much-anticipated, exciting kick-off to the 2020 season that is sure to be surprising and extremely competitive.
Following is a look at the matchups involving local teams:
Blue Ridge at Payson
Blue Ridge travels to Payson in what would normally be a 3A East region matchup. But with Round Valley coming in to the 3A East and postponements by many schools due to COVID-19 pandemic forcing realignment, Payson moved to the newly-formed 3A Metro East.
Each team is led by a veteran quarterback. Dual-threat QB Trevor Cline, who threw for 1,876 yards and rushed for 1,022, threw for 20 TD’s and ran for 12 to lead the Longhorns to an 8-3 season.
Blue Ridge senior P.J. London (2,349 yards passing, 10 TD’s in a 9-3 season a year ago) is the key cog of the Yellowjackets’ attack. As the focal point for opposing defenses, London is cool under pressure. He is also called upon for punting and place-kicking duties.
Several members of London’s family contracted the coronavirus COVID-19 during the summer, including his mother Denise and father Robert, who is in his sixth year as the ‘Jackets’ head coach.
Visiting fans will now be allowed at all Payson High School home sporting events, although only a limited number of spectators will be admitted to varsity football home games.
In a statement released by the Payson Unified School District on Tuesday said fans will be expected to have a mask and social distance as much as possible. All fans will be required to have a mask on, answer some COVID-19 symptom questions and have their temperature taken prior to entry.
The game will be played with a limited number of tickets distributed, although it’s possible the game could be canceled if the numbers in this Thursday’s weekly GCHD report move Payson into the yellow zone for COVID-19 infections.
If the game isn’t canceled on Thursday, the following distribution of tickets was announced:
Officials will reduce ticket sales to about 50% of the approximate seating capacity of 1,300, with a total of 595 tickets distributed, including 460 tickets for Payson players, coaches, staff and others.
Visiting schools will be allowed to purchase up to 135 tickets at a price of $5 each for varsity football games. The visiting school must purchase their tickets in bulk early enough to allow time for Payson to send the tickets. Blue Ridge fans will enter the south gate.
St. Johns at Round Valley
St. Johns Head Coach Mike Morgan can become Arizona’s all-time winningest football coach if his Redskins win at Round Valley tonight. The state’s second-oldest prep football rivalry, dating back more than a century, will be a non-conference game this year.
After winning the 2A state championship last year, Round Valley, along with 2019 runner-up Phoenix Christian and perennial power Thatcher moved up to 3A.
St. Johns remains as one of the favorites in the race for the 2A state title. A victory for Morgan tonight and he would become the first coach to win 337 games, and he would surpass the late Paul Moro, who won 300 games at Blue Ridge.
Morgan is in his 42nd year as a head football coach, including 32 in St. Johns.
The Redskins are the favorite to win the 2A Salt region after a 9-3 season a year ago. A solid core of linemen such as strongman Nick Patterson and the athletic Jacob Skousen, both seniors, and skill players led by speedy senior running back/free safety Ira Tullous return. Senior Brady Overson and junior Afton Cox shore up a strong, experienced line. Seniors Joseph Bushman, Dion Perry and Gage Heap provide depth at wide receiver and defensive back, and senior tight end/linebacker Slade Nevin returns as well. Junior James Thomas will be the team’s new signal-caller.
ALA-Gilbert North at Snowflake
American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North will bring their pass-oriented offense to Snowflake in a matchup that features two of the top teams in 3A.
Randy Ricedorff, who led Show Low to two state championships, is in his fourth year at ALA-Gilbert, where he is 23-10. The Eagles will compete in the 3A Central this year.
Following in the footsteps of former Show Low quarterbacks Rathen and Rhett, younger brother Jack Ricedorff leads the offense. He threw for 1,907 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. The Eagles finished with a 7-5 season, which ended in a 35-28 quarterfinal loss to eventual state runner-up Benjamin Franklin.
Junior Caden Cantrell takes over the signal-calling duties for the Lobos, which will feature a strong line, a solid running game and a stingy defense. Terren Green, a senior running back, had 1,300 all-purpose running in 2019. He will be joined in the backfield by senior Mayson McKinlay, who missed last season with a knee injury. Senior Payson Cardon (71 tackles, 10 sacks in 2019) leads a strong linebacker corps.
Snowflake is the only team left from last year’s 3A semifinals, as ALA-Queen Creek, Ben Franklin and Phoenix Northwest Christian moved up to 4A. The Lobos are hungry after finishing 11-2 last year, which ended in a tough, 16-14 loss to Ben Franklin in a hard-fought semifinal.
Show Low at Gilbert Christian
Show Low travels to Gilbert Christian. in another 3A East vs. 3A Central matchup.
The game could mark a turning point for the winner – the Knights were 5-5 last year and Show Low was 4-6.
Starting quarterback Matthew Hershey, a junior, returns for Gilbert Christian. A strong secondary will be called on to keep the Cougars in check.
Show Low junior Colten Yeager, returning starter at quarterback, can be a threat to run as well as pass. He can be successful with the benefit of a strong line and solid group of returning skill players led by seniors Quinton Maxwell and Trenton Beeler.
Gilbert Christian High School is located at 3632 Jasper Dr. in Gilbert, which is just south of the Loop 202 between Higley and Power Roads. From Ray Road, turn north on Wade Drive.
Mogollon at Desert Heights Prep
In an eight-man football matchup in Division 1A, Heber Mogollon travels to Desert Heights Prep Academy, which is embarking in its first year in 1A.
Desert Heights moved up to 1A this season after a successful year in the state’s charter school league.
Quarterback Caden Owens, a three-year starter, and Jayk Kelton, now in his fourth year at fullback and middle linebacker, lead a talented and experienced squad. Both seniors, Owens and Kelton make the Mustangs a huge favorite in the road opener in Glendale.
NOTE : Payson Roundup sports editor Keith Morris contributed to this story.
