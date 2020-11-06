The 3A East region football race has come into focus after Round Valley’s big, 37-29 home win against Snowflake last Friday, Oct. 30. The Elks took first place in the East with the win.
If Blue Ridge wins at Show Low tonight in Lakeside, it will set up a showdown with the Elks next Friday, Nov. 13, when Round Valley comes to Lakeside for the regular-season finale.
A Round Valley win next week and the Elks win the region title outright. A win by the Yellowjackets tonight and next week will force a three-way tiebreaker to decide the final order of Blue Ridge, Round Valley and Snowflake in the final standings.
That could become difficult – tonight’s Snowflake at Winslow game has been cancelled. Round Valley is scheduled to take on visiting Scottsdale Coronado tonight in the dome. Coronado has played only two games this season.
In Division 2A, St. Johns (2-0 in region, 2-1 overall) plays host to Gilbert Arete Prep in a crucial Salt region game for the Redskins. Three teams are still unbeaten in the region with two games left in the regular season. Tonight’s other big game features San Tan Charter (3-0, 3-2) at Miami (2-0, 3-1). The St. Johns-Miami game scheduled earlier this season was cancelled.
In 1A eight-man football, tonight is the regular-season finale, and Mogollon will play host to rival Joseph City in Heber. Playoffs begin next week with the top eight seeds in first-round games at the high seeds.
All of tonight’s games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Show Low is looking for its first 3A East win and second win overall tonight. Last week, the Cougars’ scheduled game at Fountain Hills was cancelled. The last time the team played, Snowflake defeated the Cougars, 20-6, in a game that was tied 6-6 at halftime.
Blue Ridge defeated Winslow 42-8 last week to improve to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in region play. The Jackets also had a cancellation of its Week 2 game against Coronado.
Round Valley (3-0, 4-1) racked up more than 460 yards of total offense and held off Snowflake for a huge win in the dome. Elk running back Seth Wiltbank rushed for more than 200 yards and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Owen Young threw for two touchdowns.
Snowflake’s Terren Green ran 75 yards on the first play from scrimmage to open the scoring, and the teams went back and forth until the third quarter, during which the Elks took a 34-14 lead.
Elk placekicker Armando Garcia, a sophomore, added a 46-yard field goal in the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.