Saturday, Dec. 21
Page 58, Snowflake 42
Page took a 29-17 halftime lead on the way to a 58-42 win at Snowflake on Dec. 21.
C. Nockideneh was seven of eight from the free-throw line and scored 17 points to lead the Sand Devils. M. Taliman had 10 points and a team-high seven steals. Neve Redhair led the visitors with eight rebounds.
Page went to the free-throw line 40 times in the game and made 60 percent (24).
Kamri Ballard and Macee Papa each had 12 points to lead the Lobos. Trystan Hancock added nine points.
Friday, Dec. 20
Mogollon 59, Williams 34
HEBER — Mogollon senior Jilliana Maner scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs to a 1A Central region win against visiting Williams, 59-34, on Dec. 20.
Isabella Horn, a junior, scored 15 points on three-for-three three-point shooting. Maner was two-of-three from beyond the arc. Junior Keera Reidhead had nine points and a team-high four assists.
Paige Parry, a sophomore, had 12 rebounds to lead the Mustangs. Horn, senior Tyra Parry and freshman Ellie Hancock each had six boards in a strong team rebounding effort.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Snowflake 56, Sanders Valley 49
SANDERS — Snowflake junior Trysten Hancock led four Lobos in double figures with 17 points in a win at Valley on Dec. 19.
Kamri Ballard scored 13 points and dished out four assists; Emily Davis had 12 points and Macee Papa had 10.
Davis led the team with 11 rebounds. Papa had 10 and Ballard had nine.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Blue Ridge 51, Mogollon 43
Jilliana Maner’s 19 points and 11 from Isabella Horn were not enough as the Mustangs lost an inter-divisional game at Blue Ridge, 51-43, on Dec. 17.
Horn and Hannah Ballesteros led the visitors in rebounding with nine each. Maner had eight rebounds.
Florence 51, Snowflake 47
The Gophers used a 15-7, second-quarter run to get the advantage on visiting Snowflake, 51-47, in a 3A non-region game on Dec. 17.
Bryn O’Rourke led Florence with 17 points and six steals and M. Giddens-Acuña scored 11.
Florence overcame poorer shooting with more shot attempts. Alex Brown led the team with six rebounds and five assists.
Six Lobos scored at least five points in the game. Trysten Hancock led the team with nine points. Macee Papa and Taryn Flake each had eight.
Papa, Hannah Nichols and Emily Davis led a strong Lobo rebounding effort with six boards apiece.
Dec. 10
Florence 65, Blue Ridge 41
LAKESIDE — Bryn O’Rourke scored 18 points — 16 in the first half — to lead Florence to a 65-41 win at Blue Ridge on Dec. 10. Aliya Brown added 11 points for the Gophers.
Nadine Beatty led 11 Blue Ridge players in the scoring column with 12 points.
Alchesay 65, Many Farms 26
Maria Riley scored 14 points to lead the Alchesay girls to a 65-26 win against Many Farms on Dec. 10. Tammy Martinez scored nine points, all in the first half.
Aliyah Elliot had eight points to lead the Lobos.
St. Michael 51, Mogollon 50
GALLUP, N.M. — The Mogollon girls outscore the Cardinals 19-14 in the fourth quarter but fell one point short in a 51-50 loss to St. Michael in a 1A non-section game on Dec. 10.
Star Anderson led St. Michael with 21 points. Gabriella Simpson scored 14.
Jillie Maner led three Mustangs in double figures with 15 points and a team-high 10- rebounds. Keera Reidhead scored 11 points and Paige Parry had 10. Isabella Horn dished out four assists and Hannah Ballesteros had five steals to lead the team.
Paige and Tyra Parry and Ballesteros each had eight rebounds. Paige Parry had two blocks.
Dec. 6
Mogollon 53, Arete Prep 19
HEBER — The Mogollon girls took a 30-12 halftime lead on the way to a 53-19 win against visiting Gilbert Arete Prep on Dec. 6.
Jillie Maner led the Mustangs with 18 points and seven steals. Isabella Horn scored eight points and Hannah Ballesteros had seven, along with a team-high nine rebounds and four assists.
Dec. 5
Ganado 69, Blue Ridge 41
Jaedin James scored 16 points to lead Ganado to a 69-41 win against visiting Blue Ridge in a 3A non-section game on Dec. 5. The Hornets led 42-22 at the half.
Abigail Benally added 13 points for Ganado.
Raine Tate led the Lady Yellowjackets with 16 points.
Mogollon 35, Round Valley 22
HEBER — Jilliana Maner scored 17 points and had seven steals to lead the Mustangs to a 35-22 win against visiting Round Valley in an inter-divisional game on Dec. 5. Mogollon led 22-7 at halftime.
Karli Haws scored 10 points to lead the Elks.
Dec. 3
St. Johns 45, Mogollon 37
Brooke Patterson scored 19 points and Trachelle Johnson added 11 to lead St. Johns to a 45-37 win against visiting Mogollon on Dec. 3.
Free-throw shooting was key as the Redskins made 15 of 31 from the charity stripe.
Jilliana Maner had nearly half of Mogollon’s shots from the field as she led the Mustangs with 14 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Isabella Horn led the visitors with six steals.
Nov. 30
San Carlos, Alchesay 62
Cheridan Gooday scored 15 points to lead three Lady Braves in double figures in San Carlos’ season-opening win against visiting Alchesay on Nov. 30. Alyssa Martin scored 14 points and Heaven Cosen added 10 for the home team. The Braves led 41-37 at the half.
Maria Riley led the Falcons with 22 points, while Denisia Massey had 10. Jermaine Lupe and Brandy Edwards chipped in six points apiece.
Nov. 26
Mogollon 28, Show Low 26
HEBER — Paige Parry and Hannah Whipple scored eight points each, including six points each in the second half, to help the Mustangs hold off the visiting Cougars in the season opener on Nov. 26.
Mogollon held a 22-17 lead heading into the final quarter. Cody Watson led Show Low by scoring all eight of her points in the second half. Harlie Hitchcock chipped in seven points for the visitors.
The Mustangs’ 6-of-15 outing at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter was enough for the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.