The Northern Arizona Honey Badgers, a youth traveling baseball team from Show Low, won a six-team tournament in Holbrook over the July 31-Aug. 1 weekend by winning four of five games.
Cutter Seely, a 15-year-old who played on the junior varsity team at Show Low High School in 2021, pitched and played shortstop for the Honey Badgers in the tournament. He is a team leader and started two or three double plays in a 21-6 championship game win over Chinle and five or six twin-killings for the entire tournament, said coach Michael Forney.
The only loss for the Honey Badgers came in pool play against the No. 1 seeded Casa Grande Pirates, but that defeat was avenged in the semifinals with an 8-7 victory.
The team is composed of players mostly from Show Low but has a few others from Snowflake and Blue Ridge high schools, Forney said. Most of the players came from Little League teams in the White Mountains. The Honey Badgers are in their third year of competition. They also participate in football tournaments.
Tryouts for the upcoming season will be held on Saturday. Players must be 11 to 14 years old at the time they register. For more information, call Forney at 520-227-3441.
