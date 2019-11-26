Heber Mogollon will play host to Show Low and Eagar Round Valley will play host to Mayer in inter-divisional, season-opening basketball doubleheaders tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Starting times at both sites are 5:30 p.m. for the varsity girls and 7 p.m. for the varsity boys.

In other games this week, the Show Low girls will compete in Miami's Cobre Valley Classic tournament, weather permitting, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30.

On Saturday, if travel conditions permit, Alchesay travels to San Carlos for varsity games at 5:30 and 7.

Wrestling gets under way on Monday as Alchesay travels to Phoenix for the AZ College Prep multi-meet. There is a full slate of multi-meets on Wednesday, Dec. 4, all at sites outside the White Mountains.

Prep sports schedule

Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Boys basketball

Show Low at Heber Mogollon, 7

Mayer at Eagar Round Valley, 7

Girls basketball

Show Low at Heber Mogollon, 5:30

Mayer at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30

Girls basketball

Miami Cobre Valley Classic (Show Low)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Boys basketball

Alchesay at San Carlos, 7

Girls basketball

Alchesay at San Carlos, 5:30

Monday, Dec. 2

Wrestling

Phoenix AZ College Prep multi (Alchesay), 4

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Boys basketball

Mogollon at St. Johns, 7:30

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30

Ganado at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

Mogollon at St. Johns, 6

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Ganado at Snowflake, 6

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Boys basketball

Show Low at Tuba City, 7:30

Girls basketball

Show Low at Tuba City, 6

Wrestling

Winslow multi (St. Johns), 1

Flagstaff Coconino multi (Blue Ridge), 3

Prescott multi (Show Low), 3

Cottonwood Mingus multi (Snowflake), 3

Thursday, Dec. 5

Boys basketball

Round Valley at Heber Mogollon, 7

Blue Ridge at Ganado, 7:30

Girls basketball

Round Valley at Heber Mogollon, 5:30

Blue Ridge at Ganado, 6

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7

Boys basketball

Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)

Girls basketball

Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)

