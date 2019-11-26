Heber Mogollon will play host to Show Low and Eagar Round Valley will play host to Mayer in inter-divisional, season-opening basketball doubleheaders tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Starting times at both sites are 5:30 p.m. for the varsity girls and 7 p.m. for the varsity boys.
In other games this week, the Show Low girls will compete in Miami's Cobre Valley Classic tournament, weather permitting, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30.
On Saturday, if travel conditions permit, Alchesay travels to San Carlos for varsity games at 5:30 and 7.
Wrestling gets under way on Monday as Alchesay travels to Phoenix for the AZ College Prep multi-meet. There is a full slate of multi-meets on Wednesday, Dec. 4, all at sites outside the White Mountains.
Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Boys basketball
Show Low at Heber Mogollon, 7
Mayer at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Girls basketball
Show Low at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
Mayer at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30
Girls basketball
Miami Cobre Valley Classic (Show Low)
Saturday, Nov. 30
Boys basketball
Alchesay at San Carlos, 7
Girls basketball
Alchesay at San Carlos, 5:30
Monday, Dec. 2
Wrestling
Phoenix AZ College Prep multi (Alchesay), 4
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Boys basketball
Mogollon at St. Johns, 7:30
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
Ganado at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Mogollon at St. Johns, 6
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Ganado at Snowflake, 6
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Boys basketball
Show Low at Tuba City, 7:30
Girls basketball
Show Low at Tuba City, 6
Wrestling
Winslow multi (St. Johns), 1
Flagstaff Coconino multi (Blue Ridge), 3
Prescott multi (Show Low), 3
Cottonwood Mingus multi (Snowflake), 3
Thursday, Dec. 5
Boys basketball
Round Valley at Heber Mogollon, 7
Blue Ridge at Ganado, 7:30
Girls basketball
Round Valley at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
Blue Ridge at Ganado, 6
Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7
Boys basketball
Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)
Girls basketball
Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)
