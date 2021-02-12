PHOENIX – The AIA Executive Board on Thursday announced that due to improving COVID-19 metrics (decreasing COVID cases, increased hospital bed capacity, etc.), up to two parents or legal guardians may attend their student-athletes’ home and away games as allowed by the school and county guidelines. It is at the discretion of the home school whether or not parent/legal guardian spectators are permitted. AIA schools began to utilize this change starting Monday, Feb. 8.
Masks must be worn and social distancing requirements maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.