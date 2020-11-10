The varsity volleyball season is wrapping up this week and next and three White Mountain teams are involved in conference play-in matches at the high seeds on Tuesday night, Nov. 10.
Blue Ridge, ranked No. 11 in the 3A playoffs, is playing host to No. 22 Winslow in Lakeside tonight. Show Low, the No. 19 team in 3A, travels to Tucson to take on No. 14 Pusch Ridge. In 2A, No. 22 St. Johns is also on the road at No. 11 Phoenix Arizona Lutheran. All of tonight’s matches are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s winners move on to their respective state tournament, where the top eight seeds await, including Snowflake in 3A and Round Valley in 2A, for Saturday’s first two rounds at Tempe Marcos de Niza (3A) and Tempe McClintock (2A) high schools.
The 1A volleyball state tournament at Scottsdale Coronado High School begins on Friday, Nov. 13 with the first two rounds and concludes with the semifinals and finals on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Mogollon, the 1A Central region champion, will take on Salome in a first-round match at 1 p.m. on Friday. If the Mustangs win, they will face the Tucson Desert Christian-Scottsdale Cicero Prep winner Friday at 5.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Volleyball
Conference play-in games
Tuesday, Nov. 3
All at 6 p.m.
No. 24 Chino Valley at No. 9 Empire
No. 23 Tonopah Valley at No. 10 Yuma Catholic
No. 22 Winslow at No. 11 Blue Ridge
No. 21 Safford at No. 12 Parker
No. 20 Ben Franklin at No. 13 Tanque Verde
No. 19 Show Low at No. 14 Pusch Ridge
No. 18 Bourgade Catholic at No. 15 Payson
No. 17 Eastmark at No. 16 Sabino
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Volleyball
Conference play-in games
Tuesday, Nov. 10
All at 6 p.m.
No. 24 Tombstone at No. 9 Glendale Prep
No. 23 Phoenix Christian at No. 10 Morenci
No. 22 St. Johns at No. 11 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran
No. 21 Phoenix Horizon Honors at No. 12 Kingman Academy
No. 20 Desert Hgts. Prep at No. 13 Benson
No. 19 Bisbee at No. 14 Sedona Red Rock
No. 18 St. Augustine at No. 15 San Tan Charter
No. 17 Valley Lutheran at No. 16 Veritas Prep
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 1A Volleyball
State Championships
At Scottsdale Coronado High
Friday, Nov. 13
Williams vs. North Valley Christian, 9 a.m.
Tempe Prep vs. San Simon, 9 a.m.
Anthem Prep vs. Joseph City, 11 a.m.
Leading Edge vs. Valley Union, 11 a.m.
Desert Christian vs. Cicero Prep, 1 p.m.
Mogollon vs. Salome, 1 p.m.
St. David vs. Lincoln Prep, 3 p.m.
North Phoenix Prep vs. Ash Fork, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Mogollon-Salome winner vs. Desert Christian-Cicero Prep winner, 5
Tempe Prep-San Simon winner vs. Williams-North Valley Christian winner, 5
St. David-Lincoln Prep winner vs. North Phoenix Prep-Ash Fork winner, 7
Anthem Prep-Joseph City winner vs. Leading Edge-Valley Union winner, 7
Saturday, Nov. 14
Semifinals
10 a.m. and noon
Championship
3 p.m.
