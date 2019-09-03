LAKESIDE — A swarming Blue Ridge defense held visiting Alchesay to only 135 yards of total offense while the Yellow Jackets offense rolled for 403 yards in a 34-0, inter-divisional win at Paul Moro Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Blue Ridge junior quarterback P.J. London was nearly flawless in the game as he ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.
Alchesay took the opening kickoff and promptly drove into Jacket territory, but the drive stalled at the Blue Ridge 28.
On Blue Ridge’s first play from scrimmage, London scampered 72 yards for the first touchdown. London also scored to cap the Jackets’ third series, on a 33-yard TD run at the end of the first quarter.
Blue Ridge was up 14-0 when it had the ball at its own 16 with about two minutes left in the first half. London, who was 8-of-9 passing for 133 yards, was five-of-six in the air during the two-minute drill. The drive was capped by a lateral to Cody Wallace, who ran 15 yards for the touchdown with 19.2 seconds left in the first half.
The Jackets went 61 yards in 10 plays on the first series of the second half. The drive was capped by Sam Montoya’s 3-yard TD plunge.
The final score came with 10:59 left when London connected with Jacob Kern on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Blue Ridge rushed for 270 yards in the game, with London’s six carries for 107 yards leading the way. Montoya had 53 yards on 10 carries. Damon Mitchell ran the ball 10 times for 52 yards.
Jimmy Wallace had two catches for 42 yards to lead the Jackets’ receivers.
Blue Ridge had 19 first downs in the game; Alchesay had six, including just one in the second half.
The Falcons rushed the ball for 125 yards. Parker led the team with 94 yards on 15 carries. He also completed a 10-yard pass.
Alchesay has this week off and will next host Pima in a 2A, non-region contest in Whiteriver on Sept. 13.
Blue Ridge, which leads the 3A East standings after a 41-21 win against Winslow in the Aug. 23 season opener, should get a bigger test from another strong 2A team this week.
The Jackets will host St. Johns at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Paul Moro Stadium.
