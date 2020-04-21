Blue Ridge junior Madeline Jones was named 2A East Region Player of the Year by girls fall soccer coaches following last season. Jones ranked eighth in the state with 14 goals scored this season. The forward/midfielder helped the Yellow Jackets score 65 goals during the year, third best in 2A.
Blue Ridge head coach Eric Fogle, who guided the Yellow Jackets to a 14-5 2 season, including a state playoff run that ended in a 3-1, semifinal loss to Chino Valley (16-3), was selected as both East region and Division 2A Coach of the Year.
St. Johns junior Liberty Raban was selected as the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. Raban scored nearly a third of the Redskins’ goals during the season, averaging 1 1/2 goals per game, as she led her team all the way to the semifinals of the state playoffs, where the Redskins lost to unbeaten and eventual champion Flagstaff Northland Prep.
Kaelynn Hipps of Snowflake was selected as the region’s Defensive Player of the Year. Hipps, a sophomore, helped hold opponents to just 53 goals in leading the Lobos to an 8-11 season in 2019.
Northland Prep, which finished 18-0 as the state champs, swept the division’s player of the year honors.
Mia Blair, the Spartans’ junior forward, was selected as Conference Player of the Year. She scored 45 goals during the season, second in the state, and she led 2A with 37 assists.
Ellie Karren, also a junior forward who led the state with 47 goals scored, was named 2A’s Offensive Player of the Year. She was also third in the state with 26 assists.
Senior defender Alyssa Sturm was selected as Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She led the state’s top defense which gave up only 10 goals in 2019.
