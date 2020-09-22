The Blue Ridge boys soccer team opened defense of their 2019 state championship successfully with two wins in the first week of the season. The Yellowjackets defeated Show Low 2-0 in the opener on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and went to Willcox on Saturday and defeated the Cowboys 8-0.
The Snowflake boys are also 2-0 with a win against Round Valley in Wednesday’s opener and 3-0 win against St. Johns on Friday.
Blue Ridge plays host to St. Johns at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Snowflake is at Show Low, also on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
In girls fall soccer, Snowflake’s Lobos defeated Blue Ridge 2-1 in last Thursday’s season opener to take the early lead in the 2A East. Show Low, which defeated Camp Verde 2-0 on Thursday, is also 1-0, while Blue Ridge and Round Valley are each 1-1 on the season.
In today’s (Sept. 22) girls soccer matches, Blue Ridge plays host to defending state champion Flagstaff Northland Prep at 4 p.m., and Show Low, Round Valley, St. Johns and Snowflake also have home games.
Boys soccer scores
Saturday, Sept. 19
Blue Ridge 8, Willcox 0
Friday, Sept. 18
Snowflake 3, St. Johns 0
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Blue Ridge 2, Show Low 0
Snowflake 5, Round Valley 3
Girls soccer scores
Saturday, Sept. 19
Blue Ridge 8, Payson 0
Round Valley 9, Sedona Red Rock 1
Friday, Sept. 18
Chino Valley 6, Round Valley 0
Thursday, Sept. 17
Snowflake 2, Blue Ridge 1
Show Low 2, Camp Verde 0
Payson 3, Sedona Red Rock 2
Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice.
All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Girls soccer
Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Sedona Red Rock at Show Low, 4
Chino Valley at St. Johns, 4:30
Payson at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Camp Verde at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Santa Rita at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Winslow, 6
Snowflake at Thatcher, 6
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Boys soccer
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2
Snowflake at Show Low, 6
Thursday, Sept. 24
Boys soccer
Chino Valley at Snowflake, 6
Girls soccer
St. Johns at Camp Verde, 4
Show Low at Flagstaff Northland Prep, 4
Volleyball
Round Valley at Tucson San Miguel, 6
Show Low at Gilbert Christian, 6
Northwest Christian at Snowflake, 5
Friday, Sept. 25
Boys soccer
Show Low at Chino Valley, 6
