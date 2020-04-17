Blue Ridge junior quarterback P.J. London was selected as the 3A East Region Player of the Year by area coaches following the 2019 season. He was also selected as the 3A all-state, first-team quarterback.
London, who guided the Yellow Jackets to a 9-3 season which ended in the quarterfinals, 42-28 at Snowflake, threw for 2,349 yards, the fourth best mark in the state.
He completed 169 of 260 passes for 10 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.
London’s completion percentage (.650) is the best for any quarterback who passed for more than 1,200 yards. London also ran the ball 100 times for 696 yards and 12 scores. His total yardage (3.045) ranks third best in the state as he led Blue Ridge to 370.1 yards per game (fifth best in 3A).
The junior also performed the punting and place-kicking duties for Blue Ridge. London averaged 34.8 yards per punt and had 13 of 31 punts downed inside the 20, the best mark in the state, to be named an all-3A East, first-team punter.
Other White Mountain players named to the all-state team are Snowflake linebacker Coy Swarts, Show Low long-snapper Anthony Avila, Snowflake offensive lineman Jordan Patton, Blue Ridge receiver Jimmy Wallace and Snowflake running back Brig Turley.
Three Snowflake players named to the all-state first team helped the Lobos to a 10-3 season that ended with a tough, 16-14 loss to Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin in the state-playoff semifinals.
Swarts led the Lobos and was second in the state in tackles (160 total, 76 solo) with 12.3 per game.
Patton led a Lobo line that paved the way for the fourth most productive offense in 3A — 4.460 total yards or 343.1 yards per game.
Turley was third in the state in scoring with 28 touchdowns scored. His 218 carries for 1,485 yards is the sixth best in 3A and his 24 rushing TD’s is second best in the state. He also averaged 29.5 yards per kickoff return
Avila led a productive Show Low line, the strength of the team, that paved the way for 353.7 yards per game. He also had 116 tackles, the most of any 3A playing as a lineman on both sides of the ball.
Wallace ranked third in the state with 946 receiving yards. He led the Jackets with 78.8 receiving yards a game and three TD’s. He also intercepted seven passes on defense.
Show Low senior Cal Fawcett was selected as the 3A East Defensive Player of the Year. Fawcett was second on his team in tackles (104) and he led the Cougars with four pass interceptions on the season — one returned for a touchdown.
Payson junior Trevor Cline, who completed 103 of 189 passes (.545 percentage) for 1,876 yards and 20 TD’s, ranked fourth in the state in total yardage (2,898, including 1,022 rushing and 12 rush TD’s) and was named the 3A East Offensive Player of the Year.
Payson’s Bryan Burke was selected region coach of the year after leading the Longhorns to an 8-3 overall record.
Queen Creek schools swept the top all-state honors.
State champion American Leadership Academy - QC boasts the division’s coach of the year, Rich Edwards, the offensive player of the year, Rand Jensen, and 3A player of the year Aziya Jamison.
Cade McAfee of runner-up Ben Franklin was selected as 3A’s defensive player of the year.
