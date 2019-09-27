TUCSON — The Sabercats forced three Blue Ridge turnovers and doubled the visitors in offensive yardage for a 23-6 win in a 3A non region game on Friday, Sept. 20. Sabino took a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and a Diego Armijo field goal was the only score after that.
The game was a matchup of two of the better junior quarterbacks in 3A but neither completed more than 50 percent of their passes. Sabino’s A.J. Skaggs was 13-of-27 for 215 yards and a TD, but he threw four interceptions. P.J. London of Blue Ridge was 9-of-18 passing for just 53 yards with three picks.
The Yellow Jackets’ only score came on Damon Mitchell’s rushing TD on the team’s second series of the night. Mitchell led Blue Ridge in rushing with 55 yards on 14 carries.
Sabino senior running back Andrew Owen led the Sabercats with 104 yards and a TD on 21 carries, as the team racked up 395 total yards — 180 rushing.
The Jackets, who drop to 4-1, were held to 193 total yards. Sabino moved to 3-1 overall.
Tonight Blue Ridge plays host to the Ganado Hornets (2-1) in another 3A non-region game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Paul Moro Stadium.
While Show Low, Snowflake and St. Johns have tonight off, most White Mountain teams that are playing, are at home for 7 p.m. contests.
