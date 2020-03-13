Blue Ridge’s boys basketball team had won only five games and lost nine this season before Jan. 21, when senior transfer Dede Niyang became eliglble to play. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after that, including a 5-1 stretch in the 3A East, win streaks of six and three games, and an impressive state-tournament playoff performance.
Blue Ridge entered the AIA Division 3A State Championships as the No. 13 seed and the Jackets hosted No. 20 Tuba City out of the competitive 3A North in the first round on Feb. 19.
Blue Ridge took the early lead, saw the Warriors fight back to take a small lead, then surged ahead by the end of the half. Blue Ridge again took a small lead early in the second half. Again the Warriors fought back to take the lead, but the Jackets forged ahead in the final minute for a 73-71 win.
Blue Ridge traveled to Surprise on Feb. 22 to take on No. 4 Paradise Honors and the teams went head to head with both teams determined to play the game at or above the rim.
The Panthers pulled away at the end and won 76-61 in a very physical second-round game. PHHS was 17 of 20 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.
Niyang led all scorers with 23 points before he fouled out in the final minutes. K.J. Anderson scored 11 points and P.J. London added 10 points for the Jackets. Logan Joe scored nine points — seven in the final quarter.
Wyatt Bell led four Panthers in double figures with 22 points. Jerry Iliya scored 21 points and had five of blocked shots for PHHS. Jalen Scott scored 20 points and Nate Pickens added 13 for the Panthers.
Paradise Honors went on to lose to No. 5 Sabino 56-53 in the quarterfinals at Prescott Valley on Feb. 25. Sabino made it to the state-championship game on Saturday, Feb. 29 and lost to No. 3 American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek 54-42.
