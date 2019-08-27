LAKESIDE — Friday’s season-opening high school football game was a memorable one for the hometown team.
The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 21-0 advantage and led 34-7 after three quarters on the way to a 41-21 win against visiting Winslow on Aug. 23.
The win came on a night the school dedicated its football complex as Paul Moro Stadium in honor of the team’s legendary former coach, the winningest football coach in Arizona history.
The game was not only the season opener for both teams, but the 3A East region opener as well with a lot on the line.
Blue Ridge used a balanced offensive attack of both the rushing and passing games to spearhead the quick start.
An interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter by senior Jimmy Wallace gave the Jackets a commanding 34-7 lead.
Blue Ridge junior quarterback P.J. London threw for one TD and ran for another and Damon Mitchell, another junior, ran for two scores. Wallace also accounted for two touchdowns as the Jackets racked up 389 total yards.
London completed 15 of 23 passes for 197 yards and a first-quarter touchdown to Wallace, who led Blue Ridge in receiving with five catches for 95 yards. Mitchell had five catches for 62 yards.
Ethan Marbello, a junior, led the Jackets in rushing with 62 yards on seven carries. Mitchell ran the ball 16 times for 39 yards and the two scores. London had 35 yards and a score on five totes. Sam Montoya, a sophomore, got seven carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
By the end of the game each team’s total yardage was more even. The Bulldogs generated 338 yards, including 248 rushing, and a pair of fourth-quarter scores.
Winslow was led by senior Mason Scott with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown. Junior Robert Wilbanks, who led the team with eight tackles and a fumble recovery, had 77 yards on five carries and one TD. Quarterback Jace Lyons, a sophomore, was 5- of-11 passing for 90 yards and one score, but threw two interceptions.
The win comes ahead of a short week for the Yellow Jackets, who host the 2A Alchesay Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 29, which is also the first day of the White Mountain Apache Tribal Fair. Blue Ridge will be looking to avenge last season’s loss to the Falcons in Whiteriver. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.