LAKESIDE — Blue Ridge High School’s 25-0, 2A state championship boys fall soccer team swept all four of the top honors in both the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s all-state and all-2A East teams, as selected by 2A coaches following last season.
Head coach Bryon Crain was selected as the state and region Coach of the Year.
Tommy Pederson, a senior forward, was named as the all-state and all-region Player of the Year. Pederson led the Yellow Jackets with 61 goals, or 2.7 per contest, in 2019.
Michael Littleman, junior midfielder, was selected Offensive Player of the Year. Littleman had a team-high 29 assists and was third on the team with 18 goals last season.
Josh Miles, a senior defender,was named Defensive Player of the Year. Miles led a Blue Ridge defense that allowed only 14 goals all season.
The Jackets landed six first-round selections on the all-state first team. Joining Pederson, Miles and Littleman on the first team are defender Riggs Wengert, forward Kadan Brimhall and midfielder Gustavo Cuiriz.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, Yellow Jackets capped the best season in fall soccer history by defeating Chino Valley for the state title, 3-0, at Gilbert Williams Field High, and finishing with 23 wins and no losses.
It is the program’s first state soccer championship since 2012 and 10th title in the 26-year history of the fall state tournament, more than any other team. And it came one year after Blue Ridge missed its first state title appearance since 2008, which was preceded by a string of five consecutive seasons of state runner-up finishes.
This year’s state championship is the fourth for Crain, who led the Jackets to three consecutive state titles between 2010 and 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.