PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Blue Ridge High School’s baseball team was not able to overcome its slow start in Saturday’s 9-5 home loss to San Tan Foothills.
Freshmen pitcher Brennan Bryant started out a little rocky in the first inning by giving up three runs but was crisp the rest of the game.
The Yellowjackets’ batters could not seem to get anything going until the fourth inning when David Simmons slid to home plate from third thanks to Tyson Threadgill nailing the ball to center filled.
Down only 4-2 in the fifth inning, the Yellowjackets had the perfect opportunity to turn the game around with bases loaded but fell just short by striking out. The Yellowjackets switched pitchers in the sixth inning and allowed the Sabercats to score five more times putting the game away.
Saturday’s defeat tied the season series with the Sabercats after the Yellowjackets defeated them in their season opener 13-5.
It has been a season full of ups and downs for this young Blue Ridge team, but their future looks bright with three freshmen starting now one can only imagine what this team will look like in the future as they build and gain experience.
The Yellowjackets sit with a record of 5-6 for fourth best in the 3A East Division. They will travel to Holbrook on Wednesday to play the Roadrunners at 2 p.m. and host the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.