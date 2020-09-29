Along with most area soccer teams that opened the season on Sept. 16, the Blue Ridge boys went to Show Low and came away with a 2-0 win.
“We beat Show Low in the opener. It was a tough game, an emotionally-charged game. Some things didn’t go our way and some things did," said Blue Ridge Head Coach Kirby Elkins.
"Give Show Low credit. I thought they were a more physical team. That is a tough team and they play very physical. I respect that."
Elkins said his team did not capitalize on the opportunities they had.
"It is great to win there. There are a lot of things to clean up," he said.
Blue Ridge then went to Willcox on Sept. 19 and won 8-0.
“We mercy-ruled them. We moved the ball way better," Elkins said. "I think six different players scored the eight goals. I’m happy about that with the long trip."
The Yellowjackets hosted St. Johns on Sept. 23 and fell behind for the first time this season.
“Against St. Johns, we came out very flat," Elkins said. "St. Johns scored right off the bat. I definitely respect their coaches. Give them credit, he makes them work. Our passing was sloppy, but we ended up winning 5-1."
Blue Ridge played host to Round Valley on Saturday, Sept. 26, and won 6-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
This week Blue Ridge is at Snowflake on Wednesday, Sept. 30, for a 6 p.m. match.
On Thursday, the Jackets host Chino Valley (2-1) in a rematch of the 2019 state title game.
