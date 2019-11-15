Blue Ridge junior quarterback P.J. London ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns and was 13-of-19 passing for 183 yards and another score to lead the No. 5 Yellow Jackets to a 35-13 win against visiting No. 12 Phoenix AZ College Prep in the first round of the AIA Division 3A football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8. It was the first playoff win for the Yellow Jackets since 2013.
Blue Ridge held a small edge in total yards (316-264), but also an edge in defense and special teams.
Sophomore Ryan Cox led the Jackets on defense w2ith 15 total tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. Hershall Gregg, also a sophomore, hd 13 total tackles and London had 10.
London, along with brothers Jimmy and Cody Wallace, each had an interception. London returned a pick for a touchdown.
London was also a game-changer in the kicking game. He averaged 44 yards on three punts, allowikng only one short return, and he made all five point-after tries.
Knights’ junior running back Richard Williams had 198 yards on 34 carries and scored both of the visitors’ touchdowns.
AZ College Prep finishes the season 8-3.
Tonight the Jackets travel to No. 4 Snowflake for a 7 p.m., second-round game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.