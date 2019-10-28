The Blue Ridge girls soccer team won its final three games, including over No. 2 Chino, 1-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and clinched the 2A East Region championship and with that, an automatic state tournament berth.
The Lady Jackets, along with top-ranked and unbeaten Flagstaff Northland Prep, will await the results of today’s play-in tournament matches and will take on the winners in the state playoff semifinals at Gilbert Williams Field High School at either 5 or 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
In tonight’s play-in matches, No. 4 Show Low will play host to No. 5 St Johns at 6 p.m., and No. 2 Chino Valley plays host to No. 6 Camp Verde at 6.
A Chino Valley win would likely mean a rematch with Blue Ridge in one of Friday’s semifinals.
Friday’s winners move on to the state championship at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at WFHS.
Girls soccer scores
Thursday, Oct. 24
Blue Ridge 1, Snowflake 0
Show Low 2, Camp Verde 1
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Blue Ridge 1, Chino Valley 0
Round Valley 1, St. Johns 0
Show Low 2, Snowflake 1
Monday, Oct. 21
St. Johns 8, Holbrook 0
Saturday, Oct. 19
Blue Ridge 3, St. Johns 1
Thursday, Oct. 17
Flagstaff Northland Prep 9, Round Valley 1
St. Johns 5, Payson 0
Wednesday, Oct. 16
St. Johns 1, Snowflake 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.