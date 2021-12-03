EAGAR — Round Valley High School cross country runner Jessica Madrid won the individual championship in the girls Division 4 at the state finals on Nov. 13 at the Cave Creek Golf Course.
Round Valley, which had not had a cross country team since the early 2000s, was last represented in the state championship circle by sisters Whitney and Kari Hardt in the fall of 2002.
The senior Madrid completed the 3.1-mile race in 19 minutes 52.7 seconds, more than 20 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
In the spring and summer of 2019, track coach Ashley Udall started talking to school administration officials about adding a cross country program once again. The school agreed to start for the fall 2020 season.
Round Valley had several student participants for both the girls and boys teams the first year. This year the boys team had four runners and the girls program was down to a single runner in Madrid.
“Starting a new program was both challenging and rewarding. It’s been challenging getting kids to come out and try something new,” Elks coach Joshua Burton said.
He went on to note that as a coach he is “especially excited to get more kids out and watch a team get better and better year by year.”
Udall, who also assists in the cross country program, said “cross country is wonderful in its ability to allow both teams and individuals to excel.”
Madrid reflected that she knew early on in the race that it was going to be difficult. The course does not allow runners to practice on it during the year so the terrain and the heat were part of the challenges that she faced. She quickly changed her mindset from running a “best time” race to “trusting in the process,” which is a reflection of trusting the training and coaching she has received.
Madrid indicated it was an honor to be able to represent Round Valley and noted how supportive members of the community have been to her. She often finds herself running down the road and having people pull up and give encouraging comments like “Come on Jess. You got this. Keep pushing.”
“These are the people who inspire me,” she said.
When asked about the girls she competes with during the season, Madrid said, “one thing I love about running is how we all suffer together. We all feel each others’ pain.”
The girls are sweet and supportive of each other, even for runners from different teams. She then related how Kimi Cahoon, the current 2021 track 800, 1,600 and 3,200 Division 4 champion from Phoenix Country Day, came over to hug her and congratulated her after the race.
Madrid also acknowledged this opportunity was made possible by the school and her coaches. “I love my coaches and how supportive they are. They have made the season really fun and memorable.”
She went on to acknowledge how hard it may be for schools to start or bring back sports programs. “I am really grateful for the school being willing to bring back the program. It has to be a lot of money to fund it and run it. I am sure it was not an easy decision to make not knowing how long it would take to build the program.”
Many other runners from northeast find success at state championshipsOther White Mountains-area teams and runners also found success at the state meet. The Snowflake boys and girls teams took fourth place in Division 3. Caleb Anson lead the boys team by finishing fifth. Addison Craner lead the girls team with a sixth-place finish. The Snowflake program, which also started anew about six years ago, has steadily seen improved performances and results with both the boys and girls finishing in the top five in the last two seasons.
In a previous conversation, coach Lynn Johnson of Snowflake hoped that students participating in the cross country program were able to find “a love of running, with a passion to do it throughout life.”
The Holbrook boys team finished the Division 3 in seventh place lead by Namath Gene, who finished in fourth place. The Blue Ridge girls team, led by Anilee LeSueur, finished ninth.
The top 21 runners in each division for boys and girls are awarded medals at the state meet. Other runners nabbing individual medals on the mountain include Alesyia Barlow with Snowflake who finished 10th and Abigayle Nez representing Holbrook finishing 11th for the Division 3 girls. Samuel Neat with Joseph City finished 20th in the Division 4 boys race.
