My last column ended on a poetic note as I attempted, in a very crude-like manner, to write a poem. The poem was about baseball, and each line began with a letter from the word baseball. For those of you who caught that, you must live a boring life like mine and those little odd quirks are part of your life, too.
This column will go into the performing arts, as such, as I will talk about my favorite sports movies. But first, a peek into my past to see why I like movies, and movie-going, so much.
As a young child – 12 years old to be exact – I got the movie bug. I was into what should have been my last year in Little League baseball when my dad found me a job. I was to go to work for our local drive-in movie theater. My job would start at 5:30 in the afternoon, thus ending my Little League career as games were set up to play in the evening.
My ride (the lady who ran the concession stand) picked me up at 5:15 and drove me out to meet my new boss, Pete. Upon arrival, he pointed to the grounds and told me to pick up all the trash and turn off all the speakers. At 6:45 I was to be at the entry booth and work with the cashier. I thought it strange that I was to turn off the speakers, but I did what I was told. (That’s for another column).
At the cashier booth I was to count the occupants in a car and charge 60 cents for adults and 20 cents for kids. I learned to multiply and then add in my head that summer. My math grades did improve that coming fall.
At the end of the evening, I was given a flashlight and was to direct traffic out of the theater. At 12 years old, I was not very tall, and many high school students would try to see how close they could come to me with their cars. Looking back, it was a scary job, but at the time, I was oblivious to any danger that was present. Too ignorant to know better, I am sure.
For all this (I was usually at the drive-in until close to midnight each night, which was halfway through the second showing of the night) I was paid $1.00 per night, collecting seven silver dollars each Sunday night. Pete later gave me the job of putting up the marquee on the town theater and paid me a free movie and box of popcorn for every time I did that. Through all this, I really began to like movies.
That starts me off with my favorite boxing movie – “Rocky” – I saw it at a drive in theater in Rugby, ND in the 70s. What better place to watch a movie like that but on a huge outdoor screen.
Favorite baseball movie: “Field of Dreams”
Football: “Longest Yard” (Honorable mention to the movie “MASH”)
Basketball: “Hoosiers”
Track: “Overcomer”
Golf: “Caddyshack” (HM – “Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius”)
Oddity and Sportsmanship on the Field
While watching the last regular season baseball game of the season for both the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets and the Show Low Cougars, I saw a couple of amazing things. One was a triple play started by a fly ball to Show Low’s Gabe Daley who threw all the way home which caused the runner from third to retreat back to third where the runner from second was. That caused the runner from second to try to return to second, whereby catcher Colten Yeager threw to shortstop Cougar Cooke, who tagged the retreating runner. Cooke then threw back to Yeager who tagged the errant runner from third trying to score. I have to say it was a most improbable triple play.
The second thing I saw was a good example of sportsmanship that occurs when players really do respect each other. Blue Ridge’s Ryan Rooney hit a sinking line drive to right field where Daley made a sliding catch to record the out. Rooney then gave Daley a tip of the bill of his cap, silently saying, “Nice catch.” It is times like this occurrence that make me want to continue watching today’s athletes.
Until next week, may there be a tip of the cap to you for your play, and may you return the favor.
Jon Burnham, who would love to suit up one more time for Coach Rose, the best I ever had.
