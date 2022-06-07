Quinton Maxwell
We start today with a very exciting announcement. Show Low High School 2022 graduate Quinton Maxwell has signed a letter of intent to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on a full-ride scholarship to compete in track and field. SEMO (as it is unofficially called) is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. Quinton will be competing in both the indoor and outdoor seasons for the NCAA Division I school.
Quinton was the only Arizona high school shot putter to attain a 60-foot throw this past season and won the state track championship with a toss of 63 feet. “Toss” really does not define the strength and fundamental ability of this young man.
We wish Quinton a lot of good fortune at SEMO and we will be scouring the university track and field news articles this coming year to see how he is doing.
School reunions
In another couple of weeks I will be attending a school reunion in my small Wyoming town. Every year we have an all-school reunion featuring honored classes for every five years. This year we will honor graduates from classes ending in a 2 or a 7.
Though this is not a year that honors my class (1963 – best ever), it is a good time to see those who graduated a year ahead of me as well as the Class of 1987. I was principal of my old high school during the mid-1980s and the 1987 class was my first four-year class. If they attended all four years, I was the only high school principal they had.
I read a list made by former Coast Guard Chaplain Ward Taylor about growing up in a small town. Lusk, Wyoming, was definitely a small town and those who went to school with me, as well as those who attended in the 80s, will be reflecting on these ideas when we all get back together.
When you come from a small town:
- You can name everyone you graduated with.
- You used to “drag” Main.
- The golf course only had nine holes.
- The people in the ‘big cities’ dressed funny and then you picked up the trend two years later.
- There was no MacDonalds (still isn’t).
- Your football coach made you haul hay for the summer to get stronger.
On that last note, if you were part of a hay crew for 3-4 years, Coach Rose promoted you to truck driver as a senior. Now that was a big deal!
Summer baseball
Going back home this summer is going to be bittersweet. I have been asked to conduct an “In Memory” program for a very good friend from the Class of 1962. Bob and I worked together during our high school years at the local Safeway store and were close friends. We often fished or went camping after work along the Rawhide Creek. We also attended country dances, riding with his Dad who played the steel guitar in a country band. Bob was a good dancer while his brother Ron and I helped set up up the food tables, and naturally helped ourselves to those tables’ delights.
Bob, Ron and I manned the American Legion baseball team’s outfield for three years. I played center field with Bob in right and Ron in left. We really got to know how to react to each other on every hit ball. We also batted in the first three spots in the lineup often and found that we could anticipate steals and taking extra bases during games.
Wyoming did not, and still does not, have high school baseball. The American Legion offered us the only chance to play the game I still love. Stan Musial, Ted Williams, and Yogi Berra, as well as former Braves Greg Maddux and Chipper Jones, are Hall of Famers who also played Legion ball. Current major league players who played for their local Legion teams include Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. My favorite player who is not a Brave is Brandon Nimmo who played for the American Legion team in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
After watching baseball teams from the area high schools this past spring, I can’t help but think one or two American Legion teams from here would make for some great baseball teams. The Valley teams, who play in high summer heat, would come clamoring to play in the cool White Mountains.
And, on a more personal note, I could be watching a high level of baseball right here at home. What a great addition to our summer activities that would be!
All-Stars
It was such a privilege to witness the play of eight of our area high school softball players in the 1A-3A All-Star game this past weekend. Seeing one more time that these young ladies took the field was exciting. I did see a few tears in parents’ eyes when introductions were made and the players lined up on the baselines to start the games. Even heard a little catch in Coach Moya’s voice as he announced the two Show Low High School stars Kynlee Nikolous and Nicole Roten. Joining the two former Cougars were these six Round Valley stars: Shiloh McCall, Emily Muth, Merrick Newby, Kyrie Walker, Taelynn Walker, and Montana Westbrook.
Young ladies, you did a great job closing out softball for the season on Saturday. May your future have “Fields of Dreams.”
In closing, may all of you have a summer which includes a little batting practice with the youngsters in your lives.
