There are a few things on my mind this week: winding up spring sports in the schools and some amazing things, dangers of being an umpire, and a trip to Atlanta Braves territory! Let’s get started.
Spring sports
The busiest time of the school year, for me, was this spring. There were four sports going on and very often, on the same day as well as seven schools in the White Mountain area. I cover three high schools specifically, and all seven generally. It definitely keeps me hopping.
This weekend all spring sports will officially come to an end, at least in the eyes of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), with the state championships scheduled. During the past few months, there have been some incredible and amazing athletic feats. Not sure where to start, but one play is so rare in baseball, I will start with that.
In the game between Show Low and Blue Ridge, a triple play occurred. Other than in replays or highlights on television, I had never witnessed one live at any time in my life. It was under such improbable circumstances that I almost missed what had happened. A catch in right field and excellent throw home plus two men showing up on third base plus a tag out by the shortstop and then a tag at home by the catcher. That is very rare, indeed.
Another rarity was a no hitter by Maren Berger of Snowflake, which was made even more rare in that it occurred in a playoff game. Also, the only blemish on what easily could have been a perfect game was a walk. That runner was eliminated on an unassisted double play by first baseman and sister KK Berger. Maren pitched to the minimum 21 batters that evening. That was an astounding accomplishment.
Quinton Maxwell provided a rarity, also, as he bested 60 feet in the shot put and was the only shot putter in the state of Arizona to do that. At the time, his throw was the 9th best in the nation. That puts him in a rarefied atmosphere for athletes – and he hails from right here in the White Mountains!
It has been a real treat for this old coach to watch the young people of our area compete and excel. There were many more outstanding results as well as just amazing displays of athletes not giving up no matter the circumstances. I recall a young lady (Aspen Le Sueur of Blue Ridge HS) who entered the 3200 meter run because her team needed a runner in that event, and she won. It was not a record performance, but it was indicative of the high school athletes in our area who will place their team and teammates ahead of personal comfort. I know 3200 meters is not going to be comfortable for me, and maybe not you, either.
Umpiring is a dangerous business!
I witnessed a difficult situation at the Show Low vs. Winslow baseball playoff game. The home plate umpire was smacked hard in the facemask by a foul ball. He stood for a few seconds and then collapsed. Emergency services were called and responded and the umpire was carted off to the hospital to check further for a concussion.
We often see athletes injured during the games they play, but often the officials for the games are also in harm’s way. We are usually so busy focusing on the play that we seldom see what can, and does, happen to the officials. We notice those officials usually when we are unhappy with their calls. Let’s try to be mindful of the calling they have on their lives to do an often thankless job.
Having been a coach, and then a referee and umpire, I know that those men and women are doing a job that has often been their love for a long, long time. I know I appreciate what they do and thank them for it every time I see them.
Atlanta Braves!
Next week I will be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, for my granddaughter’s wedding. It will occur on a Saturday and we fly back on the following Tuesday. When I checked on the possibility of Braves’ tickets, what a great surprise to find they were playing the dreaded Phillies on Monday night.
Tickets have been purchased and we have a hotel room in the Galleria, which is adjacent to Truist Field, the new ballpark of the World Champion Braves. Not only are we seeing our favorite team play, but it is World Series Ring Replica night. We will receive a replica of the ring all the players received for winning the 2021 World Series.
Yes, I will be showing off my new ring as often as I can, including pictures in an upcoming Jottings. I just know you are anxious to see it, too.
Until next time, and with new bling, keep your sunglasses on and don’t lose sight of the ball as it soars harmlessly into your glove.
Jon Burnham is a former centerfielder whose theme song is John Fogerty’s “Centerfield.” Put me in Coach, I’m ready to play, today.
