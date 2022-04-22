Major League Baseball is underway and by the time you are reading this all teams have at least one loss.
That is just the way it is when you play 162 games per year, and that is just the regular season. They have expanded the number of teams in the playoffs this year, so there could be as many as 20 or more games for the teams that make it to the World Series.
It is a long season, lasting until November, but for those of us who love baseball it will be over way too soon.
If you have watched the first two weeks of baseball you may have noticed a few changes in the use of technology.
First, the instant replay will no longer have the umpire crew going to a feed to New York and waiting with headphones on. The umpiring crew chief now has an earphone in and is connected to MLB headquarters directly and will stand on the field on any replays until they get the call right (or not) and then explain the call. The system speeds up the game a bit, and hopefully, they will get more calls right than in years past.
The second thing is the attempt to keep teams from stealing signs between the pitcher and catcher. The catcher has an electronic device on his wrist and sends the signal to the pitcher who then receives it on a screen under the bill of his cap. It also is to speed up the game as well as keep teams from stealing signs and letting the batter know what pitch may be coming.
I find it fascinating that we can do these things in our sports world. Do you have any ideas about what might be next? Let me know what you think.
Officials: I have been in discussions with some local referees and umpires, and the one thing that seems to be on all their minds is that there just aren’t enough officials for local sports. In the weeks to come, I will be supplying telephone numbers and names to contact for any of you who want to become a sports official and get started.
There will be training sessions, and for those who will register with the Arizona Interscholastic Association there will be tests. The training will help get you ready for those tests so don’t let that be a deterrent to your responses.
One thing most of those I talked to were concerned about was the fact that fans, whether they be at a Little League or high school game, seem to spend a lot of time loudly criticizing the officials.
That has chased off many promising young men and women who would like to officiate but do not feel that they want to be subjected to parents and fans who verbally attack them. I don’t blame them. If you are one of those fans, please allow these young or inexperienced officials to learn the sport. Our local teams will benefit greatly from that.
White Mountain weather: I have also found during my coverage of spring games that the evenings can be a little cold here in the beautiful White Mountains. I try to dress warmly for those cold situations but found myself at the Blue Ridge Invitational track meet overdressed. With parking at a premium (meaning I parked a long, long ways away), I did not want to leave anything in the Jeep that I might need. Therefore, I was quite warm in the sun. Even so much that a certain head track coach for the host school was needling me about having a sweater on. I was just being prepared for what I knew would be coming at me when the final events took place.
For the subsequent Cougar Invitational track meet at Show Low High School, I had on my Atlanta Braves windbreaker instead of my normal sweater and was much more comfortable. I noticed many of the school-aged spectators were sunning themselves working on an early summer suntan. I’m not quite ready to do that yet.
April is Poetry Appreciation Month. One of my cohorts at the White Mountain Independent (Barbara Bruce by name) has informed me that April is indeed Poetry Month. As a former English teacher, I once fancied myself a poet. I have no published works, so probably was not such a success as a poet after all. But in the spirit of the month, here is an awful (by the way, that word used to mean full of awe) rendition of a poem:
Believe in whatever team you will
Atlanta will be my choice
Special memories we all have
Every time our teams take the field
Braves are defending champs
All teams can do the same
Love your team all year long
Likely, though, mine will play in October.
I am a lover of the classics in music. I do not mean that of Mozart and Beethoven, but rather the ’50s and ’60s and sometimes ’70s and ’80s rock-type music. Poetry is a big part of that music so in that vein, and to close this column, some great (?) lines about poetry in those classics.
Best poetry title: “Poetry in Motion” sung by Johnny Tillotson
Best line in a song: “I have my books and my poetry to protect me” from Paul Simon’s “I Am a Rock.”
Until next week, may the fly balls that come your way be out of the sun and may they float gently into your glove.
Jon Burnham is a former coach who remembers only the games his teams won.
