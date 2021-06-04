A kids fishing derby will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Horseshoe Lake on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
The event is open to youths 14 and under, and face masks are required for everyone attending.
Free food and drinks will be provided to everyone. Awards will be presented to boys and girls in different age divisions who catch the largest fish.
People 15 and older can help the kids but cannot fish themselves. those fishing will need to bring their own poles and bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.