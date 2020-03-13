While St. Johns, Sanders Valley and Alchesay led the 2A North girls basketball race all year and into the playoffs, a fourth section team, Round Valley, rallied at the end of the season before losing to top seeded Camp Verde in the first round of the AIA Division 2A State Championships on Feb. 21.
Round Valley won six and lost eight in a tough 2A North regular-season slate, then lost at home, 39-38 to Keams Canyon Hopi in the first round of the sectional tournament on Feb. 12.
Entering the state playoffs with a No. 23 ranking, the Lady Elks traveled to No. 19 Globe and upset the Tigers 34-32 to earn a state tournament berth.
As the lowest and No. 16 seed in the state tourney, Round Valley faced No. 1 Camp Verde in the first round at Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center and lost 56-40 to the Cowgirls.
Karli Haws led the Elks with 13 points, including nine in the first quarter, which ended in a 14-14 tie. Freshman Kayla Logan added eight.
Jacy Finley scored a game-high 27 points to lead Camp Verde, which outscored Round Valley 32-16 in the second and third quarters to pull away to victory.
The Elks finish 9-16 on the season, with three wins, including a playoff victory, coming in February.
