The Alchesay Lady Falcons are off and running into a new season of basketball as the division 3A defending state champions, beating Chinle by 2 points in overtime to take the title in February 2022.
The team has picked up early wins against Holbrook, Snowflake, and Hopi, while dropping one game to San Carlos by 1. In addition to playing in the Round Valley RoundBall tournament, they have a full schedule of four games and another holiday tournament before the end of the calendar year.
Coach Rick Sanchez is hopeful about the season they have started. Rick indicated he has been involved in and around the basketball program for years, including about five years, most recently, as the head coach for the girls’ program. Although his preference initially would have been not to be the head coach, he now reflects that the opportunity “has been wonderful” for him as the girls’ coach.
He is “excited” about the new season for the team. “I’ve got a good group of girls, they play hard, they work hard, and they understand the game,” said Sanchez. The leadership is reflected in the roster, containing seven seniors who understand the program and have had success in the process. “I think that we will do well,” said Sanchez.
Rick believes that basketball is a fun game first and foremost, and the kids should be having fun playing the game. The fun helps to generate the drive and motivation, which leads to some other areas they focus on including using high-pressure defense to cause the other team to make mistakes, which turns into scoring opportunities for his team on the other end of the court.
On the offensive side of the ball there is more latitude due to the experience of the girls. The offense style they run is of continuous motion and movement, making it difficult for the defenses to match up as girls move through various areas on the floor and positions in the offense to find open shots at the rim, and even beyond the 3-point line.
Beyond the play, Coach Sanchez believes the game can serve as a medium for success for players as they graduate and move on in life. As players come through the program they can learn important traits that are critical in life. They can pick up initiative, how to work hard, how to be smart, how to look at things with a positive attitude and how to come up with solutions in difficult situations. These are all things they can pick up on the court and carry with them.
At the time of this writing, the Lady Falcons were able to pick up early wins in the RoundBall tournament with wins over Mogollon and Joseph City.
