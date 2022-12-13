Alchesay

#1 Jaylyn Nashio, a senior guard for Alchesay, shoots a 3-point shot against Joseph City.

 Scott Madrid

The Alchesay Lady Falcons are off and running into a new season of basketball as the division 3A defending state champions, beating Chinle by 2 points in overtime to take the title in February 2022.

The team has picked up early wins against Holbrook, Snowflake, and Hopi, while dropping one game to San Carlos by 1. In addition to playing in the Round Valley RoundBall tournament, they have a full schedule of four games and another holiday tournament before the end of the calendar year.

