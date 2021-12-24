SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake team came out with passion right from the tip against Phoenix Northwest Christian on Dec. 17. There were stark differences in the Lobos’ play from their previous home game.
Snowflake set the tone early with scrappy defense. It applied constant ball pressure and denied the passing lanes in the 56-32 victory.
The entire team locked in on the defensive end. It hustled for loose balls and tipped passes. The suffocating pressure created opportunities for steals.
Coach Joe Clare gave all the credit to his players. “In practice the girls have taken to working hard, playing defense without their hands and learning to get in front of (the ball handler) with their bodies,” Clare said.
Both teams struggled with offensive mental lapses, but Snowflake found a way to capitalize on easy points by making the extra pass and finding the open player.
Austin Stratton led the team with 14 points and filled the stat sheet with steals, a fantastic block and multiple assists.
Livi Schneider was the only other Lobo who scored in double digits, getting 10 points.
The floor general of the game was Kamri Ballard. She scored six points, but more importantly, she assisted on at least three baskets with other stellar passes that didn’t result in baskets.
The surprise of the night came from a sophomore off the bench, Mikelle Abbott. Her impact was instantaneous. On her first play in the game, she immediately hit a three. Then she got a pair of steals and scored on the fast break. She scored another time before leaving the floor, bringing her final score to seven points in limited minutes.
Northwest Christian had a big center who proved to be a talented player, but the Lobos’ stifling defense was too much for her. The zone defense looked crisp and they rotated well. It was rare to see the Lobos out of position and when it did happen the tenacious ball pressure stopped Northwest Christian from taking advantage.
Clare has obviously been conditioning his girls well because they out-hustled the competition in every facet. They ran harder, rebounded and boxed out better and attacked loose balls more consistently than their counterparts.
Clare spoke on the team’s emphasis on teamwork and how it benefited by saying, “We have some great individual players and scorers, but we all do better when we are open.”
The Lobo boys, however, had a much harder time and lost 54-41.
The first half saw a tight battle with Northwest Christian ahead by 24-22. The second half was the real difference maker.
The Lobos came out cold. They took smart shots, but they missed almost all their shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile the Crusaders took advantage and broke out to a 15-point lead.
Snowflake made an obvious effort to get in good defensive positioning and multiple times they drew charges and created big momentum swings. On the defensive end, the Lobos are a force to be reckoned with and they proved it.
In the fourth quarter, coach Andy Wood put his boys in a light full-court press that retreated into a half-court trap. The boys performed brilliantly in this defensive scheme and managed to get a myriad of steals.
Unfortunately for the Lobos, the Crusaders kept level heads and patiently moved the ball around before picking a moment to attack. In this way, they managed to waste the clock and outlast Snowflake’s late push.
On a better night, in which the boys shoot better than 1 for 14 from the 3-point line, Snowflake would win this game.
