Laney Lupe and the Lady Vaqueras of Central Arizona College are headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. The Vaqueras won the NJCAA Division 1 Region Championship against Eastern Arizona College on March 6 in Coolidge.
This will the the 33rd trip to the national tournament in the history of CAC Womens’ Basketball, which is the most in NJCAA Division 1 history. This year’s team was undefeated in region play (22-0) and finished with an overall record of 28-3, becoming the No. 6 seed going into the tournament.
Lupe, a freshman, is the first White Mountain Apache to go to a national tournament as a Div. 1 Region champion at the college level. She was also a member of Alchesay’s 2A state championship team from 2018-19.
What makes the mountain even more proud of her isn’t just the success she had with her team, but the success off the court. She made the Dean’s List and is a new member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The NJCAA Div. 1 Women’s National Championship was to begin this week, but due to coronavirus concerns, the tournament is tentatively rescheduled for the week of April 20. The event is very important to the Lubbock economy. According to Visit Lubbock, last year’s national tournament was worth $1.7 million to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.