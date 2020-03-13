After finishing an 18-game regular-season slate with a perfect record, the Alchesay Falcons pushed their win streak to 20 games in January and February, including five playoff wins in February before the top-seeded Falcons’ season ended in a controversial state-playoff semifinal on Feb. 28.
After winning the 2A North regular-season and sectional tourney titles in convincing fashion, the Alchesay boys cruised to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season with hope of ending their string of three consecutive runner-up finishes with a gold basketball trophy instead.
The Falcons notched a 76-35 win against Scottsdale Cicero Prep in the first round of the state tournament at Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center on Feb. 21 and ran their win streak to 20 with a 53-36 win against Arizona Lutheran at FTC in the second round on Feb. 22.
The Falcons’ semifinal against Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix was back and forth for the entire game. with the game tied in the final seconds, the Mustangs rebounded a last-moment miss and scored on a putback before the final buzzer sounded a second or two after the time clock showed all zeros.
Alchesay head coach Kyle Goklish protested that the game-winner came after time had expired, but it was not reviewed by officials, who left the court and did not return, and Rancho Solano advanced to the final on Feb. 29 with a 38-36 win.
The last time the teams met was in the 2A title game in 2018, which was also hotly contested.
The Falcons were led in scoring by Malachi Harris and Davin Parker, who scored 10 and seven points, respectively.
James Dienes, a senior, led Rancho Solano with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ryan Quintero led Alchesay with 23 points and Malachi Harris added 17 points in the quarterfinal win on Feb. 22. Tanner Plitzuweit led Arizona Lutheran with 17 points.
Alchesay finishes the season with 29 wins and six losses.
