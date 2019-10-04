Phoenix Christian senior Man-man Freeman ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Cougars defensively as well with 11 total tackles as the visitors went to the Round Valley Dome and came away with a 21-16 win against the Elks in a big 2A non-region game on Friday, Sept. 27.
Phoenix Christian sophomore quarterback Jose Herrera was 4-of-7 passing for 109 yards and one TD as the Cougars racked up 369 total yards.
Howard Russell, a junior, had two catches for 71 yards and the TD, as well as an interception on defense.
After the Cougars scored on the game’s opening series, the Elks made it 7-3 with a 20-yard field goal by Sergio Camunez.
PC turnved the ball over on downs on the next possession, and Tayvin Bevell capped a long drive iwth an 11-yard touchdown run, and the Elks led 10-7 after Camunez’ PAT.
On the next series, the Cougars. promptly took the lead again on a 59-yard TD pass from Hererra to Russell.
Late in the third quarter, Round Valley took the lead again following a missed field goal by Phoenix Christian.
Bevell quickly scored on a 59-yard TD run and the Elks led 16-14 following a missed PAT.
But the Cougars came right back and took the lead for good on a 1-yard TD run by Freeman at the end of the third.
The Elks twice drove in to PC territory in the fourth quarter but failed to score. Russell’s interception in the end zone in the final seconds sealed the victory.
Phoenix Christian improves to 5-1 on the season and Round Valley drops to 2-2. Tonight the Elks open 2A Black Region play at St. Johns. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
