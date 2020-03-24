The Snowflake High School softball team won all four of its games, all coming in regular-season play, before Arizona Interscholastic Association’s spring sports season was suspended more than a week ago.
High school sports in Arizona will remain suspended indefinitely while much of the world’s population is homebound in a struggle to blunt the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Lobos’ games in the abbreviated season all came against Division 3A teams and all were played in Snowflake. The season opened on Feb. 26 and the Lobos defeated Fountain Hills 4-1.
Snowflake opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning and tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 4-0.
Taryn Flake, the Lobos’ senior second-baseman, was 2 for 3 at the plate, with a double and a triple, and drove in two runs to lead the home team.
Junior pitcher Anna Berger fanned 14 Falcons while giving up three hits over the seven innings. She was also 2 for 3 at bat.
Senior catcher Heather Whipple hit a double and drove in a run. Emma Clonts (1-3), a senior, also had an RBI.
Fountain Hills junior Sophia Buckley pitched six innings and gave up six Lobo hits and three earned runs. She walked six and struck out three in the loss.
On March 3, Snowflake defeated visiting Safford 15-5. The Lobos broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the third inning and scored four runs in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Anna Berger pitched a one-hitter and struck out six of the 23 batters she faced for the victory. She also led a 12-hit team effort on offense with a 4-for-4 outing with two doubles and six RBI’s. Sophomore Kimberlee Eich (3-3, two doubles), Whipple (1-3, triple) and Clonts (1-4) drove in one run apiece.
The Lobos hosted Ft. Defiance Window Rock on March 6 and won 5-3.
Freshman Maren Berger (2-2) hit two doubles and drove in a run and Anna Berger (2-3) had a triple and two RBI. Whipple, Clonts and Marynda Caldwell each had a hit and an RBI and junior Taylee Craner also got a base hit as Snowflake had a total of eight hits.
Snowflake moved to 4-0 with an 8-1 win against visiting Florence on March 10. The game was scoreless when the Lobos scored two runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and one in the sixth to take an 8-0 lead.
Flake was 2 for 4 at bat, including a double, to lead the way as the Lobos got six hits. Maren Berger (1-2, double) batted in three runs. Heather Whipple (1-2, double) and Craner (1-3) drove in a run apiece.
Anna Berger, who hit a triple, scattered three Gopher hits over the seven innings, gave up an earned run, walked two batters and struck out 15 for the win.
Florence starting pitcher Jasmine Frias walked six of the 23 Lobos she faced, gave up seven runs — four earned — and struck out nine in four innings in the circle.
Coming off a 2019 season that ended in the state title game, the Lobos hoped to hone their skills in Payson’s Gracie Haught Memorial Invitational tournament on March 18-21, but the event was canceled during a week that saw a dramatic increase in virus cases in the United States and closures and cancellations announced by many professional and collegiate sports organizations.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered closure of state schools on March 15 and later extended the closure until at least April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.