The Snowflake varsity volleyball team, under the leadership of first-year head coach Karen Hargrove, finished with the second-best record, in terms of wins, in Arizona’s Division 3A during the 2020 season. The Lobos were hoping for their second title-match appearance in the last four years but a four-set loss to Chandler Valley Christian in the semifinals of the state playoffs ended their season on Nov. 21.
Snowflake was ranked No. 2 in the division by the Arizona Interscholastic Association at the end of the season. The Lobos and the other top eight seeds awaited a winner from conference play-in games on Nov. 3 to determine their first-round opponents in the state tournament at Tempe Marcos de Niza High on Nov. 14.
Snowflake has not lost a first-round, state-playoff match in eight years. This time, the Lobos drew a familiar opponent, No. 15 Payson, in the first round. The Longhorns, twice 3-0 losers to the Lobos during the regular season, defeated No. 18 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, 3-0, in the play-in game to get the state-playoff berth.
Snowflake also won the third meeting between the East region squads by a score of 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14) to advance to the second round.
Reagan Olson had 15 kills and Macee LeSueur had 11 kills to lead the Lobos in the first-round victory. LeSueur led the team with seven service aces and eight digs Ellie Lundberg led the way with 14 assists.
The Lobos met No. 7 Gilbert Christian in the match later on the afternoon of Nov. 14 and won 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21) to advance to the semifinal round for the fifth consecutive year.
LeSueur had 20 kills to lead Snowflake in the second-round win. Olson had 15 kills to go along with team-highs of 16 digs and three aces. Anna Berger had three blocked shots to lead the team. Maci Penrod led the Lobos with 22 assists.
Snowflake faced Valley Christian in the semifinal on Nov. 21, and lost a very close 3-0 match (25-23, 26-24, 25-22).
The Lobos were led in kills by LeSueur and Olson with 10 apiece. Ellie Lundberg had 18 assists and 16 digs to lead the team. Berger again had three blocks.
The Lobos’ only other loss all season came in the second match, on Sept. 24, to eventual state champion Phoenix Northwest Christian, which defeated Valley Christian 3-0 in the final.
The Lobos notched two wins during the regular season against state playoff semifinalist and No. 4 seed, Thatcher, and also defeated American Leadership Academy - Gilbert, the No. 6 seed, during the season.
In addition to the wins against Payson, Snowflake also swept No. 11 Blue Ridge, No. 19 Show Low and No. 22 Winslow, all in a pair of 3-0 matches, never losing a set all year against East region opponents.
Olson, a senior middle blocker, led the Lobos and ranked fourth in 3A in kills this season with 234, or 4.0 kills per set. LeSueur, a junior outside hitter, was second on the team in kills with 159 (3.5 per set), ranking 13th in the state.
Anna Berger, a senior middle blocker, led the team with 14 blocks.
Olson also led the team and was ninth in 3A in service aces (41). Olson and junior libero Rylee Wengert led the team in digs with 163 and 157, respectively – both top 20 marks in the division.
Kimberlee Eich, a junior setter/defensive specialist, led the way with 228 assists. Seniors setters Ellie Lundberg had 200 and Macee Penrod had 190. All three ranked among the top 20 in the state in that category.
Seniors Berger, Ellie Lundberg, Olson, Maci Penrod, and middle blockers Marynda Caldwell and Carmen Whitney will graduate before next season, so eight with varsity experience are expected to return next season.
Prep volleyball playoff scores
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Volleyball
Conference play-in games
At higher seeds
Tuesday, Nov. 3
No. 9 Tucson Empire 3, No. 24 Chino Valley 0
No. 10 Yuma Catholic 3, No. 23 Tonopah Valley 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-17)
No. 11 Blue Ridge 3, No. 22 Winslow 1 (22-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 12 Parker 3, No. 21 Safford 1 (25-16, 10-25, 25-12, 25-21)
No. 13 Tucson Tanque Verde3, No. 20 Ben Franklin 1
No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge 3, No. 19 Show Low 0 (25-16, 25-19, 27-25)
No. 15 Payson 3, No. 18 PhoenixBourgade Catholic 0
No. 16 Tucson Sabino 3, No. 17 Mesa Eastmark 1
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Volleyball
State Championships
At Tempe Marcos de Niza HS
Saturday, Nov. 14
First round
No. 4 Thatcher 3, No. 13 Tanque Verde 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 5 Phoenix AZ College Prep 3, No. 12 Parker 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21)
No. 3 Chandler Valley Christian 3, No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 11 Blue Ridge def. No. 6 Amer.Leadership-Gilbert 1-0 (fft)
No. 2 Snowflake 3, No. 15 Payson 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 7 Gilbert Christian 3, No. 10 Yuma Catholic 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian 3, No. 16 Tucson Sabino 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-12)
No. 9 Tucson Empire 3, No. 8 Fountain Hills 1 (21-25, 25-15, 31-29, 25-13)
Quarterfinals
Thatcher 3, AZ College Prep 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-18)
Snowflake 3, Gilbert Christian 1 (25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21)
Northwest Christian 3, Empire 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-11)
Valley Christian 3, Blue Ridge 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-21)
Saturday, Nov. 21
Semifinals
Northwest Christian 3, Thatcher 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-13)
Valley Christian 3, Snowflake 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-22)
Championship
Northwest Christian 3, Valley Christian 0 (25-17, 25-19 25-18)
