Terren Green rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Brig Turley added 72 rushing yards and one TD as the Lobos defeated visiting Mohave Valley River Valley 42-7 in the first round of the AIA Divisions 3A football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8.
No. 4-seeded Snowflake will now play host to No. 5 Blue Ridge, a winner against AZ College Prep in Friday’s first round. The East region teams last met on Oct. 4 and the Lobos won 29-17.
In last Friday’s win, Lobo quarterback Ethan Ramage completed eight of 15 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Caden Cantrell caught a TD pass and ran for another, as well as a run for a two-point conversion in a backup quarterback role.
Coy Swarts and Green each had 12 total tackles to lead the Snowflake defense. Josh Solomon and Payson Cardon each had 10 tackles. Cardon had four quarterback sacks and caused two fumbles. Swarts also caused a fumble. Ryson Stuart, Jacob Ballarld and Shandon Hatch each had a pass interception. Turley and Rev Brimhall recovered fumbles, as the Dust Devils turned the ball over five times.
The Lobos improve to 9-2 overall and will host the Yellow Jackets in this Friday’s quarterfinal. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
