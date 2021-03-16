PAYSON — Snowflake rolled into Saturday’s Div. 3 Section 2 tournament in Payson fresh off a 13-1 dual campaign and a strong favorite to send a bunch of wrestlers to this week’s state tournament.
And things went pretty much as expected as nine Lobos finished among the top four at their weight to qualify for Thursday’s AIA Division 3 State Championships at Poston Butte.
Snowflake won with 191 points, followed by Gilbert American Leadership Academy (182), Combs (154), Poston Butte (148), Show Low (137.5) and Payson (129).
The tournament also featured Queen Creek ALA (seventh with 104), Ironwood ALA (42.5), San Tan Foothills (34), Eastmark (17) and Blue Ridge (4).
Lobos coach Ken Owens figured their number of state qualifiers might reach double digits.
“We were hoping for 11,” he said.
A broken ankle in his semifinal match against Payson’s Nick Dimbat at 170 cost senior Rev Brimhall his chance to wrestle for the section crown and a berth in the state tournament. He beat Dimbat in the dual between the teams.
But three other Lobos did win section titles.
Freshman Troy Kinlicheenie (12-2) pinned Combs’ Alvaro Ramos in the 120 title match, junior Terrell Kinlicheenie improved to 9-0 by pinning Show Low sophomore Logan Hanchett (9-4) in the 126 final and junior Ky Owens (12-3) handed Queen Creek American Leadership Academy sophomore Dalin Eckman (9-1) his first loss in the 132 final.
Five Lobos reached the title match.
Sophomores Garrett Flake (9-5) and Bryce White (13-3) finished second at 113 and 195, respectively.
Three other Lobos — Rory Owens (145, 15-2, jr.), Brenley Wood (152, 9-3, sr.) and Payson Cardon (182, 12-3, sr.) — finished third. Sophomore Bradden Lewis (11-6) placed fourth at 160.
Ken Owens was voted the Div. 3 Section 2 Dennis Pirch Coach of the Year.
“The only reason I have this award is I have (six) great assistant coaches that run the program and I just push them along,” Owens said. “This should be theirs and not mine.”
Show Low six
Show Low had six qualifiers, including champions Cole Housley and Andy Wilhelm.
Housley, a senior who finished second in the state at 106 last season, carries a 12-0 record at 113 pounds into the state tournament after pinning Flake in the title match. Junior Andy Wilhelm (14-3) handed Poston Butte junior Hayden Gerritson (16-1) his first loss in the 138 final.
They were among five Cougars reaching the championship match. Zemira Wilhelm (106, 15-2, fr.), Logan Hanchett (126, 9-4, soph.) and Hunter Kasey (145, 14-3, sr.) all finished second.
Wilhelm lost an 11-7 decision to Gilbert ALA freshman Bergen Doolen (16-0) in the title match. Hanchett lost to Kinlicheenie (9-0) in the 126 final and Kasey (14-3, sr.) lost to Combs junior Michael Davenport (14-1) in the 145 final.
Junior Dillan Heuett (7-5) beat Caden Cluff of QC ALA 5-0 for third at 120.
The Division 3 state tournament is all day Thursday at Poston Butte.
The Division 4 tournament featuring St. Johns, Mogollon and Round Valley is Tuesday, March 16-Wednesday, March 17 at Poston Butte. There were no section tournaments for Division 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.