SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos set the tone early in their first home game of the season scoring a pair of touchdowns the first two times they touched the ball versus Ganado on Sept. 3.
Snowflake looked like the far superior team from the start with players breaking multiple tackles before gliding into the end zone. Noah Baum and Caden Cantrell were the first Lobos to score, and were followed quickly by a pair of touchdowns by J.J. Lerma en route to a 52-0 victory.
Although he didn’t score until the end of the first half, Camden Brimhall proved himself to be a valuable and reliable option, often breaking through the defense for 10 yards or more.
Brimhall has big shoes to fill after former Lobos standout and college recruit Terren Green graduated last year. With his play this Friday he showed he is equal to the task.
Snowflake looked crisp and precise in nearly every facet of the game. Both quarterbacks who played in the first half, Cantrell and Easton Butler, threw passes that always seemed to find their mark and generally made high IQ plays. The Lobos’ running game crushed any resistance by Ganado, and the game was out of reach by the half at 49-0.
Samuel Crockett kicked a nearly perfect game, capitalizing on all seven of the Lobos’ extra-point opportunities and making the only points of the second half on a 30-yard field goal. His only blemish was a missed field goal attempt at 51 yards.
The reigning state champions needed a confidence-building win like this after a disappointing loss to Phoenix Valley Christian last week 38-24.
They seemed to be attacking the flaws they displayed on offense by watching film at midgame on the sidelines. Although this may seem unorthodox to the average fan, one can’t argue the effectiveness of showing a player a mistake he’s made and letting him immediately try and correct it. There were a couple drives when it was apparent that the players were told to run the same play consecutively until they got it right.
In a game full of highlights, there were a few other notable plays:
• Eduardo Guerara scoring Snowflake’s fifth touchdown
• Davin McCray stretching out to barely catch a 35-yard pass from Cantrell
• Clayton Smith getting a sack early in the game
• Gavin Caldwell stepping up for an interception on a long Ganado pass
• Dustin Newby flying in for a sack
The Lobos hope last week’s win will translate into the start of a long win-streak as they prepare for their homecoming and 9/11 memorial game this week against Fountain Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.