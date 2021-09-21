The Snowflake Lobos football team made a statement Friday night by shutting out a good Blue Ridge team 41-0. The game started with a plethora of flags being thrown and an absence of points. The penalties all seemed to be against the offensive team preventing both teams from scoring in the opening minutes. Both defenses came up big and lasted the majority of the game. The Lobos battled it out, with Tyler Clare and Caden Cantrell each scoring a touchdown. Crockett also kicked a field goal before the end of the half. Despite being down 17 points, it still felt like the Yellowjackets were in the game. Coming out in the third, Blue Ridge looked inspired. Senior Christian Roman ran well. He gained 15 yards on a couple plays before getting hurt, forcing him to leave the field. This seemed to take the wind out of their sails and left fans wondering “what if?” Snowflake was still within reach at that point. Although they lost by 41, the margin felt more like 20 points because Snowflake scored more than half of its points in the fourth quarter. Blue Ridge running back Seth Slaughter played an outstanding game inspite of the loss. He found a way to grind out 4 or 5 yards on almost every carry. Snowflake couldn’t seem to find an answer for Slaughter all night when he ran up the middle. Quarterback Hunter Martinez also played a good game, but seemed to have trouble finding receivers against the Lobos defense. However, he found a way to gain yards rushing himself and pinpointing teammates for short passes. Franko Harris ran well against Snowflake. He cut around the defense and got positive yardage repeatedly. Rhett Wengert gave the Blue Ridge offense fits with his great deep coverage. Wengert made several tackles and made stops on crucial plays. He lived a safety’s dream in the fourth quarter by running in for a touchdown after intercepting an errand pass. Cantrell continued to impress this week with phenomenal passing and great reading of the defense. Although the Yellowjackets caught him a couple times, Snowflake fans felt confident with the ball in his hands. Sam Crockett played as close to a perfect game as a kicker can get. He made all five of his PAT kicks along with a 32-yard field goal to get warmed up. The real fireworks came when he set a school record by kicking a 46-yard field goal in the second half. In the fourth quarter, he attempted an onside kick that hit a Blue Ridge player and was recovered by none other than Crockett. Camden Brimhall ran well for the Lobos, scoring a touchdown and being a mainstay workhorse. Lobos defensive lineman Jordan Mowers played well in this game; pressuring the Yellowjackets and coming up with a pair of sacks. Snowflake seemed to have an emphasis in this game on varying its offensive weapons, which paid dividends. Junior Clare took advantage of the extra opportunities, scoring a touchdown and 51 yards on three passes. Of Snowflake’s five touchdowns, none were made by the same player. Those who scored were: Clare, Cantrell, Brimhall, J.J. Lerma and Wengert. Other notable plays: • Elam Antonelli’s interception in the end zone • Peyja Hinton’s sack to force the Lobos into a field goal • Tony Munoz, a lineman, swatting down a pass • Jace LeSueur’s big hit on a lateral pass
The Snowflake Lobos football team made a statement Friday night by shutting out a good Blue Ridge team 41-0.
The game started with a plethora of flags being thrown and an absence of points. The penalties all seemed to be against the offensive team preventing both teams from scoring in the opening minutes.
Both defenses came up big and lasted the majority of the game.
The Lobos battled it out, with Tyler Clare and Caden Cantrell each scoring a touchdown. Crockett also kicked a field goal before the end of the half. Despite being down 17 points, it still felt like the Yellowjackets were in the game.
Coming out in the third, Blue Ridge looked inspired. Senior Christian Roman ran well. He gained 15 yards on a couple plays before getting hurt, forcing him to leave the field. This seemed to take the wind out of their sails and left fans wondering “what if?” Snowflake was still within reach at that point.
Although they lost by 41, the margin felt more like 20 points because Snowflake scored more than half of its points in the fourth quarter.
Blue Ridge running back Seth Slaughter played an outstanding game in spite of the loss. He found a way to grind out 4 or 5 yards on almost every carry. Snowflake couldn’t seem to find an answer for Slaughter all night when he ran up the middle.
Quarterback Hunter Martinez also played a good game, but seemed to have trouble finding receivers against the Lobos defense. However, he found a way to gain yards rushing himself and pinpointing teammates for short passes.
Franko Harris ran well against Snowflake. He cut around the defense and got positive yardage repeatedly.
Rhett Wengert gave the Blue Ridge offense fits with his great deep coverage. Wengert made several tackles and made stops on crucial plays. He lived a safety’s dream in the fourth quarter by running in for a touchdown after intercepting an errant pass.
Cantrell continued to impress this week with phenomenal passing and great reading of the defense. Although the Yellowjackets caught him a couple times, Snowflake fans felt confident with the ball in his hands.
Sam Crockett played as close to a perfect game as a kicker can get. He made all five of his PAT kicks along with a 32-yard field goal to get warmed up. The real fireworks came when he set a school record by kicking a 46-yard field goal in the second half. In the fourth quarter, he attempted an onside kick that hit a Blue Ridge player and was recovered by none other than Crockett.
Camden Brimhall ran well for the Lobos, scoring a touchdown and being a mainstay workhorse.
Lobos defensive lineman Jordan Mowers played well in this game; pressuring the Yellowjackets and coming up with a pair of sacks.
Snowflake seemed to have an emphasis in this game on varying its offensive weapons, which paid dividends. Junior Clare took advantage of the extra opportunities, scoring a touchdown and 51 yards on three passes.
Of Snowflake’s five touchdowns, none were made by the same player. Those who scored were: Clare, Cantrell, Brimhall, J.J. Lerma and Wengert.
Other notable plays:
• Elam Antonelli’s interception in the end zone
• Peyja Hinton’s sack to force the Lobos into a field goal
• Tony Munoz, a lineman, swatting down a pass
• Jace LeSueur’s big hit on a lateral pass
