Snowflake scored two second-half touchdowns to seal a 29-17 win against visiting Blue Ridge in the Lobos’ 3A East opener on Friday, Oct. 4.
Snowflake led 16-15 at the half. The game was nearly even in total yardage. The Yellow Jackets had 370 yards of total offense an the Lobos had 376.
Snowflake senior Brig Turley and junior Terren Green combined for 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead a strong Lobo running game.
Blue Ridge opened the scoring early in the second quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Mitchell. London kicked the point-after for a 7-0 lead.
Turley capped the next drive, of 85 yards, with a 1-yard TD run and Ramage threw a pass to Nick McVicker for a two-point conversion and the Lobos led 8-7.
London threw a 19-yard TD pass to Austin Slaughter with about three minutes left in the first half to give the Jackets the lead once more. Mitchell ran for the two-point conversion and Blue Ridge led 15-8.
Ramage found Turley on an 11-yard TD pass in the final minute of the first half, capping a 60-yard drive, and Green ran for the two-point conversion to make it 16-15 at the half.
Turley scored on an 11-yard run midway in the third quarter, and after a missed PAT, the Lobos led 22-15.
The Jackets drove inside the Snowflake 20 twice on their next two series but turned the ball over on downs both times. Blue Ridge scored a safety on a tackle by Cody Wallace with about 10 minutes left to make it 22-17.
After two more Yellow Jacket series ended on downs in Lobo territory, Snowflake mounted one last scoring drive. Green capped the 90-yard drive with a 39-yard touchdown run. Samuel Crockett’s PAT made the final 29-17.
Green sealed the victory further with an interception on the next Blue Ridge series.
Turley led the Lobos in rushing with 172 yards and two TD’s on 21 carries. Turley also caught the Lobos’ TD pass. Senior quarterback Ethan Ramage was 7-of-16 passing for 75 yards and a score.
Blue Ridge junior P.J. London was 12-of-23 passing for 191 yards, a TD and an interception. Jimmy Wallace caught six passes for 115 yards to lead the Jackets’ receivers. Cody Wallace had 57 yards on nine carries to lead Blue Ridge in rushing. Damon Mitchell ran 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and he added four catches for 42 yards.
London and Ethan Marbello each ran for 41 yards.
London and sophomore Hershall Gregg each had 12 total tackles to lead the Jackets on defense. London had an interception and forced a fumble and Gregg recovered the fumble.
Green led the Lobo defense with 19 tackles.
