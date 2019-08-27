Something had to go right eventually for the Snowflake Lobos as they traveled to Safford for a big Division 3A and season opening game on Friday, Aug. 23.
The hometown Bulldogs led the game 7-0 for three quarters after a first-quarter touchdown run by C.J. Scrivner. But a TD run by Snowflake senior Brig Turley midway through the fourth quarter gave the visitors a chance to probably tie the game or take a gamble to try and take the lead and possibly the victory.
The game had been a defensive struggle as the Lobos, who had just 177 total yards, missed some opportunities with good field position. Snowflake had an interception, lost two fumbles and saw promising drives end on downs.
Trailing 7-6 after Turley’s score, the Lobos decided to go for the lead. Quarterback Ethan Ramage threw to Payson Cardon for the conversion and the team went on to win the game, 8-7.
Turley had 98 yards on 13 carries to lead the team. Junior Terren Green had 54 yards on 13 carries as the Lobos amassed 148 yards on the ground. Ramage, a senior, was 6-of-10 passing for 29 yards.
