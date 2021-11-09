SNOWFLAKE — Snowflake must have felt fortunate to be ranked second in this year’s state playoffs. The Lobos’ opponent on Friday, Monument Valley, was a team that just barely snuck into the tournament and the score reflected that.
Despite the disparity in skill level, the Mustangs did manage to expose flaws in the Lobos’ defense.
Snowflake came out red-hot. The Lobos scored three touchdowns in the first three minutes. Smoke from the traditional touchdown fireworks hadn’t even cleared before another one exploded.
Camden Brimhall seemed unstoppable in getting 30 yards on the first two touches of the game. The first Snowflake touchdown came from a short pass to Tyler Clare the next play.
After a turnover on downs, Brimhall ran for a 73-yard touchdown.
Bradden Lewis intercepted an errant pass caused by the pressure of Jordan Mowers, after which Caden Cantrell scrambled for a touchdown of his own.
Monument Valley did display an impressive passing game. Multiple times the Mustangs launched a couple throws for over 40 yards each. After one of these huge passes the Mustangs managed to score their first and only touchdown.
Rhett Wengert received the kickoff and ran it all the way to the opposite 30-yard line. The offensive line opened a sizable hole for Brimhall to charge through resulting in another Snowflake touchdown.
Although Monument Valley had success throwing the ball, Snowflake outplayed them in that department as well. A huge 45-yard pass to Noah Baum set Jett McCray up for his first-ever playoff touchdown.
Wengert grabbed an interception. Baum followed that up to score on a 20-yard catch. This set the score to 41-7.
One guy who really stepped up for the playoffs was Braden Frost. He forced a fumble on the kickoff that the Lobos recovered. On the next two kick returns, it was once again Frost who had a crushing tackle on the runner.
McCray scored on the next drive when the defense was so lax he practically walked into the end zone.
Snowflake recovered a fumble that led to Sam Crockett scoring a 25-yard field goal to end the first half at 51-7.
The second half saw a running clock, so the game went by much faster. That didn’t stop Gunner Greer via Brennen Bryant or Merrick Ulberg from scoring touchdowns.
Fun fact: Somehow Crockett made an extra-point kick off the helmet of one of the linemen. Those in attendance may never see a replica of that play ever again.
The final score in this contest ended at 65-7 in favor of Snowflake.
Snowflake walked away with a couple takeaways. It has seen the need to shore up its passing defense, but besides that, the Lobos were about as crisp as everyone expected in their first playoff game of the year.
After this decisive win, Snowflake moves on to play 10th-ranked Thatcher at the Lobo Stadium. Thatcher upset No. 7 Tucson Pusch Ridge last week and will be coming in with energy. The Lobo coaching staff will have their young men prepared and excited for Friday.
