Snowflake junior Reagan Olsen was selected to the First Team on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s All-Division 3A Volleyball teams following the 2019 season.
Olsen led the Lobos in kills with 287 last season.
Blue Ridge senior outside hitter Ellie Berges was selected as the 3A East Player of the Year. Berges ranked first in the state in kills per set and she was fourth in 3A with 448 total kills.
Olsen was selected as the 3A East Offensive Player of the Year and Lobo head coach Alan Ramage, who guided the Lobos to a 35-4 season, capped with a semifinal loss to eventual state champion Northwest Christian, was selected East Coach of the Year. Holbrook’s Madison Chapell was named 3A East Defensive Player of the Year by the region’s coaches.
Snowflake sophomore Macee Papa was selected to the all-state second team. She led the Lobos with 286 digs in 2019 and was second on her team in kills with 272 last season.
Joining Olsen, Papa, Berges and Chapell on the All-3A East First Team are: Blue Ridge senior middle hitter Kiera Smith and junior setter Ariella Santana, and Show Low senior setter Averie Williams.
Smith ranked fourth in the state in total blocks with 97 during the season. She also led the team in hitting percentage and was third on the team in kills (216).
Santana was second in 3A with 9.4 assists per set.
Williams was seventh in 3A with 71 service aces and she was fifth in the state in total assists with 601.
