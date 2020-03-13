The Snowflake boys rallied at the end of the season before losing to Page in the quarterfinal round of the AIA Division 3A Basketball Championships in Prescott Valley on Feb. 25.
Page junior Jonah Holiday led seven Sand Devils in the scoring column in a 48-33 win over the Lobos in a third-round game at the Findlay Toyota Center. Page took a seven-point lead in the first half and pushed it to 19 with an 18-6, third-quarter run.
Stuart Sandall, another junior, led the Sand Devils with 10 rebounds and five blocked shots while scoring nine points.
Page (29-2) went on to lose to Sabino, 53-50 in the semifinals at the Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 28. American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek defeated the Sabercats in the final, 54-42, on Saturday, Feb. 29.
As the No. 8 seed in the 24-team state tournament, Snowflake awaited a first-round winner for a second-round game in Snowflake on Feb. 22.
The Lobos defeated No. 9 Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 56-52 in overtime to advance to the quarterfinal round.
The Lobos finish the season with 18 wins and 13 losses.
