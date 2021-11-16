SNOWFLAKE — Playoffs games reveal things about a team due to the heightened pressure.
Snowflake got punched in the mouth early in Friday’s state quarterfinal game by allowing Thatcher to score on its first drive. Jace LeSueur was left with the impossible task of trying to guard two receivers alone.
Then Thatcher followed it up with tough defense to stop the Snowflake offense.
Times like this are what test a team’s mettle. Snowflake responded by stopping Thatcher, with special thanks to Bradden Lewis, and eventually winning 44-13.
The offense took to the field determined to prove itself. That is just what it did. Turning to running back Camden Brimhall, Snowflake got back into rhythm.
When the Lobos did get into a tough situation, they threw to Davyn McCray. After a pass interference call, where did they throw? Back to McCray for a touchdown.
The Lobo pass protection still struggled and allowed Thatcher to get in position to score. Luckily, Jace LeSueur caught an interception in the end zone to save his team. He did get a bit too excited about it and received a penalty for taunting.
The offense took the field, and Brimhall wasted no time in running 80 yards for a touchdown.
With a couple of scores under their belts, the Lobos sharpened up on defense. Matthew Brimhall tipped a pass right into the active hands of Rhett Wengert.
The Lobos also found success when giving sophomore Jett McCray the ball. After an injury to Lance Christensen a couple weeks ago, McCray rose to the occasion.
Although he is young, McCray showed why he is on the varsity squad. Running for 9 yards, then following it up by running right over a defender for another 8.
Brimhall finished off the drive with a touchdown.
When it came to defense, the interception squad was back in action. This time Wengert tipped a pass to Lewis.
After a couple running plays on which the Lobos gained solid yardage, Eduardo Guevara broke free for a 30-yard pass and gained another 20 yards before the Eagles could bring him down.
Jett McCray scored a touchdown after that, bringing the halftime score to 28-6.
Snowflake coach Kay Solomon told his boys before the game that this “would be a physical game. Even though we aren’t in the same region, Snowflake and Thatcher have been rivals for a long time. Anytime we get together, it’s a knockdown drag out kinda fight.”
This warning proved prophetic as Thatcher looked frustrated in the second half. Two Eagles players received personal fouls, and one of their linemen was ejected after kicking a Snowflake player and then throwing punches.
The rest of the second half can be summarized in a few key events:
• Noah Baum scores back-to-back touchdowns on deep, accurate passes.
• Jacob Wagner gets a big sack.
• Sam Crockett makes a 30-yard field goal.
• Garrett Flake gets an interception.
• Thatcher scores a touchdown.
When asked who among his players helped turn around the initially struggling Snowflake defense, Solomon mentioned Lewis and Dustin Newby being key contributors as well as linemen Wagner and Tony Munoz.
The Lobos are now looking forward to the semifinals.
Solomon stated, “We shift gears now. We play Saturday games down in the Valley. We practice in 30-, 40-degree weather, but we will be playing in 70-degree weather and on a turf field.”
The Lobos (11-1, including the postseason) are the reigning state champions despite facing the same obstacles last year. The next two weeks will decide their fate: being one of the top four contenders or winning consecutive state championships.
