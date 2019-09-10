Snowflake took a 13-0 halftime lead on the way to a 34-0 win against visiting Florence in a 3A non-region game on Friday, Sept. 6.
Terren Green returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown to kick off a night of 189 yards of all-purpose running for the junior. Green also rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter and Ethan Ramage was 9-of-13 passing for 79 yards and a first-quarter TD as the Lobos had 237 total yards.
Green had an interception and Brig Turley a fumble recovery in the third quarter to lead a series of defensive stands.
Turley (13 carries, 56 yards) also ran for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Junior receiver Nick McVicker led the receiving corps with four catches for 49 yards and the first-quarter TD. He also caught a pass for a two-point conversion after Green’s second rushing TD.
The Lobos (2-1) travel to Page (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 13. The Sand Devils lost to Payson in the opener, to Florence, 54-20, on Aug. 30, and to Winslow, 49-14 last Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time.
