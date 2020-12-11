SCOTTSDALE — The Snowflake High School football team came out like gangbusters in the Division 3A semifinals at Coronado High on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The No. 2 seeded Lobos flexed the muscle of their power running game and scored touchdowns on their first three series in the first half to take a 21-0 lead on the No. 3 seed, American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.
But the Eagles fought back to tie the game with 4:29 to play in regulation, then missed a field goal that could have won it with four seconds left and the game went to overtime.
Snowflake scored a TD and took a 28-21 in the first overtime and the Eagles answered with a touchdown, but went for the two-point conversion to win it, and came up a foot short, giving Snowflake a 28-27 win.
The Lobos, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, will face top-seeded Yuma Catholic, a 36-20 winner against No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in Saturday’s nightcap, for the 3A state championship on Saturday, Dec. 12, back at Coronado High.
Snowflake took the opening kickoff in Saturday’s semifinal and mounted an 80-yard scoring drive of more than four minutes. Senior running back Terren Green capped the drive with a 1-yard TD and Sam Crockett kicked the point-after for a 7-0 lead.
After forcing ALA to punt, the Lobos went 77 yards in 12 plays, with Camdem Brimhall capping the series with a 6-yard TD run.
The Eagles turned the ball over on downs at the Snowflake 30 on the next series and the Lobos scored in seven plays, with Green capping the drive with a 7-yard TD run with 4:30 left in the first half.
Snowflake had a chance to extend the lead early in the second half. After stopping ALA on downs, the Lobos drove for a couple of first downs before missing a field goal attempt.
The Eagles got onto the scoreboard five plays later. A pass from sophomore Adam Damante, playing quarterback in relief of injured senior Jack Ricedorff, completed a 63-yard pass to junior receiver Johnny Bellino, and a few plays later Damante and Bellino hooked up again on a 6-yard TD pass, and Snowflake’s lead was cut to 21-7 with 3:35 to play in the third.
After a few minutes of scoreless play, ALA went 85 yards in seven plays to close the gap to seven. Spencer Nielson capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter.
The Lobos went thre-and-out and punted on the next series and the Eagles scored quickly to tie it. Again, a long pass to Bellino to the 2-yard line set up a 1-yard TD run by Nielson two plays later.
Despite converting a fourth-and-1 near midfield on the next series, the Lobos had to punt and the Eagles drove to the Snowflake 20 before missing a field goal at the end of regulation.
Snowflake got the ball at the Eagles 10 on the first overtime possession. Quarterback Caden Cantrell ran to the 1 on the first play. Two plays after that, Brimhall scored on a 1-yard run. Crockett’s PAT made it 28-21.
Nielson ran 2 yards for a TD on the second play of the Eagles’ overtime series. The team called timeout to set up a run for a two-point conversion to win it. But Nielson’s run up the middle, into the teeth of the Lobo defense, was squashed at the 1-foot line, and the Lobos began celebrating a 28-27 overtime victory.
Snowflake ran the ball for 198 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and Cantrell was 10-of-16 passing for 144 yards.
Damante completed 35 of 49 passes for 385 yards. Bellino had 10 catches for 184 yards. The Eagles ran for just 84 yards, with junior Easton Webster leading the way with 39 yards on nine carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.